Pub found to have breached licence because Euro match went to extra time

Published: 9:13 PM October 7, 2021

The Brave Nelson pub breached its licensing conditions by keeping its beer garden open beyond 10pm in the Euros semi-final between England and Denmark. - Credit: Google Maps

A pub in Warley has been sanctioned after breaching its licensing conditions on the night of the Euros semi-final between England and Denmark.

The Brave Nelson was hauled before the council's licence committee for failing to close its beer garden before a 10pm curfew.

This happened after the semi-final went into extra time, meaning people were gathered outside to watch the Three Lions until just after 10.30pm.

While the committee on October 4 accepted the "potential for disorder” had landlord Paul Duley closed at 10pm, it found the venue didn't give itself enough time for a temporary event notice to be issued.

The council said it reminded Mr Duley of the conditions of his premises licence on several occasions, but the warnings were not heeded.

A legal representative for the local authority confirmed that "had the temporary notice been applied for in good time, it may well have been granted".

This breach has seen extra conditions added to the pub's licence, including an obligation to introduce a noise management plan and a comprehensive CCTV system to cover the interior and exterior.