Test yourself with our England-Ukraine quiz ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Quiz

Published: 9:00 AM July 3, 2021

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win against Germany. - Credit: PA

Test your knowledge ahead of England's quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Euro 2020.

A win for the Three Lions in Rome on Saturday night would set up a home semi-final on Wednesday, July 7.

England reached this stage with a memorable 2-0 win over Germany sealed by goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate's squad also came through the group phase without conceding a goal.

Their tournament began with a 1-0 win over Croatia after a first-half strike by Manchester City forward Sterling.

You may also want to watch:

That was followed by a goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley, before Sterling also netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Should England triumph over Ukraine, they could face Denmark or Czech Republic again in the semi-final.

Get through that and the Three Lions have the tantalising prospect of a final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11.

Ahead of tonight's game, try our England-Ukraine quiz below.