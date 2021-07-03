Quiz
Test yourself with our England-Ukraine quiz ahead of Euro 2020 clash
Test your knowledge ahead of England's quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Euro 2020.
A win for the Three Lions in Rome on Saturday night would set up a home semi-final on Wednesday, July 7.
England reached this stage with a memorable 2-0 win over Germany sealed by goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.
Gareth Southgate's squad also came through the group phase without conceding a goal.
Their tournament began with a 1-0 win over Croatia after a first-half strike by Manchester City forward Sterling.
That was followed by a goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley, before Sterling also netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.
Should England triumph over Ukraine, they could face Denmark or Czech Republic again in the semi-final.
Get through that and the Three Lions have the tantalising prospect of a final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11.
Ahead of tonight's game, try our England-Ukraine quiz below.