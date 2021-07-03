News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Quiz

Test yourself with our England-Ukraine quiz ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 9:00 AM July 3, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Eur

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win against Germany. - Credit: PA

Test your knowledge ahead of England's quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Euro 2020.

A win for the Three Lions in Rome on Saturday night would set up a home semi-final on Wednesday, July 7.

England reached this stage with a memorable 2-0 win over Germany sealed by goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate's squad also came through the group phase without conceding a goal.

Their tournament began with a 1-0 win over Croatia after a first-half strike by Manchester City forward Sterling.

You may also want to watch:

That was followed by a goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley, before Sterling also netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Should England triumph over Ukraine, they could face Denmark or Czech Republic again in the semi-final.

Most Read

  1. 1 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim Havering fortunes
  2. 2 Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault
  3. 3 Police attend Romford burglary and discover cannabis farm
  1. 4 Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition
  2. 5 East London weather forecast: Yellow warning for thunderstorms
  3. 6 Things to do in Havering this weekend
  4. 7 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  5. 8 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  6. 9 Ex-subpostmaster after scandal: ‘You can’t put a price on what we’re owed’
  7. 10 Council approves car park relocation as part of college masterplan

Get through that and the Three Lions have the tantalising prospect of a final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11.

Ahead of tonight's game, try our England-Ukraine quiz below.

Quiz
Euro 2020
North London News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hornchurch stabbing

Knife Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

London Weather | Video

Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Gidea Park Station. Picture: Google Maps

Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon