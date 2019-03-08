Search

Police hunting for romance scammer with links to Romford, Barking and Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 13:15 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 24 July 2019

Essex Police are looking for Ifeanyi Eze, also known as Ify. Picture: Essex Police

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a fraudster with links to areas across east London and Essex.

Ifeanyi Eze, also known as Ify, is wanted in relation to a romance scam which happened in May last year.

He was last known to be living in Barking BUT has links to Brentwood, Romford, Barking, Hutton and Canning Town.

Ify has been described to us as black, receding black hair usually shaven or bald, brown eyes, he is known to have a thin moustache and some facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Volume Fraud Team at Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/60624/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

