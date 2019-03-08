Police hunting for romance scammer with links to Romford, Barking and Canning Town

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a fraudster with links to areas across east London and Essex.

Ifeanyi Eze, also known as Ify, is wanted in relation to a romance scam which happened in May last year.

He was last known to be living in Barking BUT has links to Brentwood, Romford, Barking, Hutton and Canning Town.

Ify has been described to us as black, receding black hair usually shaven or bald, brown eyes, he is known to have a thin moustache and some facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Volume Fraud Team at Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/60624/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.