Medium returns to Romford for evening of psychic entertainment

Tony Stockwell is bringing his event, An Evening of Psychic Mediumship, to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Blonde Sheep Events Archant

A psychic is returning to Romford to demonstrate his belief that he can help residents communicate with their loved ones beyond the grave.

Medium, healer and teacher Tony Stockwell is returning to Brookside Theatre to demonstrate his belief that those who have died can communicate.

The evening may include pschometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

He said: "Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person's life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their mum, their dad, their son, or their daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that's worth doing.

"If people haven't seen a medium work before, come along with an open mind, you may be surprised. The phenomenon of mediumship is a powerful thing and has the ability to change lives, so why not give it the benefit of doubt?"

During his 25 years working as a medium, Tony has appeared in several TV programmes including Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School.

He has written four books and taught at schools for mediumistic development as well as setting up his own school for developing mediums.

Tony described himself as a "weird kid growing up" and explained that he had always seen things when he was little.

"When I first became involved as a teenager I knew very little about it or what I was getting into," said Tony.

"In the 10 years since the people who have inspired me are Gordon Higginson, medium Mavis Pittilla and actress and author Shirley MacLaine."

He added: "Some demonstrations are exceptional and some are a struggle.

"Sometimes you know why (my own state of mind, tiredness, the venue and audience) but often there isn't a reason or thread. It just happens and you have accept it.

"All I do for each demonstration is prepare the best I can and strive hard to make the communication clear. I have also done demonstrations feeling totally exhausted for a hard audience and it's been exceptional."

Tony Stockwell be at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford, on Tuesday, June 25.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com.