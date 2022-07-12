'Need bees to survive': Keen Romford gardener showcases eco-garden
- Credit: Eric Willson
A self-described "flamingo fanatic" is urging the community to take up gardening as he showcases his bee-friendly garden in Romford.
Eric Willson, who has lived in Romford for around 40 years, said he is using his Ashdown Walk front garden to encourage pollinators because, he said, we "need bees to survive”.
“I grow almost all my plants from seeds from about December in my lounge, where I put a plastic sheet down with a lot of seed trays.
“I try to get flowers that encourage bees and at the moment my sunflowers are absolutely smothered,” shared Eric.
Other “environmentally-friendly” flowers include petunias, marigolds and geraniums, Eric said, all of which “bloom in a blaze of colour” in his garden.
Having worked in mental health for eight years, the 76-year-old said he has always enjoyed gardening and frequently recommended it to clients.
His favourite feature is his sunflowers, but he is also pleased with his flamingos.
Most Read
- 1 Family: Romford mum's treatment before fire death was 'akin to torture'
- 2 Two hectares of grassland destroyed in Hornchurch blaze
- 3 Permission granted for six flats on former Collier Row petrol station
- 4 Scaffolding issue at Collier Row Tesco works resolved
- 5 Application to bring small children into Romford home for teens in care
- 6 Endometriosis team dedicates week to raise awareness and reduce surgery waits
- 7 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
- 8 'I hadn’t done anything wrong’: Romford man wins five-month fight over parking fine
- 9 Too hot to work? Your rights explained as heatwave hits country
- 10 Bid to turn Rainham estate agency into nail and beauty salon
He urged everyone to “get growing plants”.
Eric previously received the Mayor’s Civic Award in recognition of his volunteering during the Covid pandemic.