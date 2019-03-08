Breaking

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight. Archant

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters have been called to a residential Romford road this morning after a roof caught fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed the brigade were called at 8.28am on September 17 to reports of a fire.

She added: "We sent four fire engines and 25 firefighters to the scene where the roof of a semi-detached house was alight.

"There is no indication that any people were at the premises at the time."

The Recorder understands that residents of nearby houses have been evacuated after the fire began in the home's loft.

Crews from Homerton, Dagenham and Harold Hill Fire Stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.