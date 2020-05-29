Springtime in Havering as wildlife comes out to play
PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 May 2020
With more time on their hands to enjoy the lovely weather, residents have found the chance to appreciate the nature and wildlife around them.
Havering is fortunate to have so many green spaces and so many good photographers among our readers.
After last week’s picture spread of wildlife photos, we asked people to send in pictures from their gardens and local parks.
Debbie Wood has been feeding hedgehogs who visit her garden in Upminster. She said it began with just one cute visitor but one evening three hedgehogs appeared.
Stephen Window, of Hornchurch, said: “The last eight weeks due to the lockdown have been in the garden. It has really been lovely watching the birds and I do attract different species.I always sit out there with my camera as you never know what will turn up.”
If you’re out in parks or gardens this weekend, so long as you’re social distancing, take some photos of the wildlife, blossom, flowers and send them to us so we can share them with other readers.
