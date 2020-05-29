Search

Springtime in Havering as wildlife comes out to play

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 May 2020

This dramatic picture of a starling was taken by Stephen Window, of Hornchurch, in his garden.

This dramatic picture of a starling was taken by Stephen Window, of Hornchurch, in his garden.

Archant

With more time on their hands to enjoy the lovely weather, residents have found the chance to appreciate the nature and wildlife around them.

Debbie Wood has been feeding hedgehogs who visit her garden in Upminster.Debbie Wood has been feeding hedgehogs who visit her garden in Upminster.

Havering is fortunate to have so many green spaces and so many good photographers among our readers.

After last week’s picture spread of wildlife photos, we asked people to send in pictures from their gardens and local parks.

Debbie Wood has been feeding hedgehogs who visit her garden in Upminster. She said it began with just one cute visitor but one evening three hedgehogs appeared.

Stephen Window, of Hornchurch, said: “The last eight weeks due to the lockdown have been in the garden. It has really been lovely watching the birds and I do attract different species.I always sit out there with my camera as you never know what will turn up.”

This swan and her cygnets were photographed at Platford Green, Hornchurch, by Alison Braun.This swan and her cygnets were photographed at Platford Green, Hornchurch, by Alison Braun.

If you’re out in parks or gardens this weekend, so long as you’re social distancing, take some photos of the wildlife, blossom, flowers and send them to us so we can share them with other readers.

John Tyler, of Romford, took this photo of a heron.John Tyler, of Romford, took this photo of a heron.

Alison Braun took this action shot on the pond at Platford Green, Hornchurch.Alison Braun took this action shot on the pond at Platford Green, Hornchurch.

Stephen Window shared this picture taken in his Hornchurch garden.Stephen Window shared this picture taken in his Hornchurch garden.

You may also want to watch:

