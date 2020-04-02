How an electric car is better for the planet and your pocket

Electric cars are significantly better for the environment and now is the time to do your bit. Image: Vauxhall Robert,Skazel

2020 has been described as the 'defining year of climate action.' In fact, now the petrol and diesel car sales ban in the UK has been brought forward to 2035 - and this could come even earlier - now may be the time to start driving green and doing your bit for the environment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home car charging points make owning an electric car easy. Most cars can be fully charged overnight when plugged in at home. Image: Vauxhall Home car charging points make owning an electric car easy. Most cars can be fully charged overnight when plugged in at home. Image: Vauxhall

How are electric cars better for the environment?

Whilst diesel and petrol-run cars pollute the air, pure electric cars have no tailpipe, and therefore don't produce harmful carbon dioxide emissions when driving.

In fact, over one year, just one active, fully electric car can save an average 1.5 million grams of CO2, according to EDF Energy.

They also help reduce noise pollution, being far quieter than cars running on other fuel types.

People question whether the electric option is worth it arguing that making the cars and charging points uses quite a bit of electricity as it is.

Electric cars are cheaper to maintain and run, and you are eligible for a grant from the government if you choose to purchase one. Image: Vauxhall Electric cars are cheaper to maintain and run, and you are eligible for a grant from the government if you choose to purchase one. Image: Vauxhall

However, even after taking their manufacturing into account, electric cars are still the eco-friendlier option, since the reduction in emissions over a car's lifetime makes up for the electricity used to create it.

Can electric cars be charged at home?

A common misconception is that it's difficult to charge an electric car.

Geoff Champion, Sales Director at Tony LeVoi Vauxhall, says: 'Electric cars are not as hard to manage as some people think.'

'If you purchase an electric car, you're eligible for the OLEV Grant, which gives you £500 off buying and installing your home charging point. You can then leave your electric car charging at home overnight and wake up to a fully charged battery.'

'Some manufacturers even offer home car charging points for free with the purchase of your vehicle.'

There are new car charging points popping up all over the country, so it's unlikely you'll be stuck on the road on a long journey - it just takes a little planning.

And it's worth the time it takes to organise a charging stop when you consider how much you're contributing to the future of the planet simply by choosing electric.

How can electric cars save me money?

Because electric vehicles are solely run from electricity, there's no need to change the oil or oil filter, no engine to wear out, and fewer parts to maintain so the service costs are much less than that of a petrol or diesel car.

'Fully electric cars are also exempt from road tax as they don't create tailpipe emissions and the government is issuing £3,500 grants to help towards the cost of brand-new electric cars as an incentive,' says Geoff.

On top of this, they are cheaper to run - whilst a petrol-run car costs up to £14 to travel up to 100 miles, a fully electric vehicle charged to go the same distance will only cost you £4.

'Last year, the government even discussed plans to issue drivers of electric cars with special green number plates,' Geoff explains.

'This would grant them benefits such as cheaper parking and perhaps even access to bus and taxi lanes to skip the traffic!'

What electric car should I buy in 2020?

With so many electric cars on the market nowadays, it is difficult to know which one is best for you.

After speaking with Geoff it's clear that the new Corsa-E is definitely a car to consider when looking to go electric.

'The Corsa-E offers all the modern technology and creature comforts you'd expect in a new Vauxhall model, except with the added benefits that come with it being fully electric,' Geoff says.

Why the Corsa-E?

- You get a free home vehicle charge unit worth £800 if you order before 2 April 2020.

- It comes with Vauxhall Care.

- It boasts a range of 209 miles on a single charge.

- It can be fully charged from home in just 7.5 hours.

- It costs only 3p per mile vs. 8p for petrol cars.

- It only takes 30 minutes to charge to 80pc capacity on fast public chargers.

- And much more...

You can also purchase the next generation Vauxhall Corsa in both diesel and petrol fuel types, as well as the Corsa-E electric option.

At Tony LeVoi in Romford, there are a wide range of new model Vauxhall cars to view and test drive.

For more information visit www.tonylevoi.co.uk or book a test drive today.

Contact the Romford showroom on 01708 201002 or visit them at 114 London Road, Romford, Essex, RM7 9QL.