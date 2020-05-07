Search

Upminster tip set to reopen after row between waste authority and Havering Council leader

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 May 2020

Gerpins Lane tip is due to reopen on Monday, May 11. Picture: Google

Gerpins Lane tip is due to reopen on Monday, May 11. Picture: Google

A tip is due to reopen after a row between Havering Council’s leader and the borough’s waste authority.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White. Picture: Havering CouncilLeader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White. Picture: Havering Council

Cllr Damian White accused East London Waste Authority (ELWA) on May 6 of not doing enough to reopen the Gerpins Lane reuse and recycling centre in Upminster.

ELWA, which is chaired by Cllr White’s Conservative Party colleague Cllr Osman Dervish, oversees waste disposal for Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Barking and Dagenham.

In a letter to ELWA dated May 5, Cllr White said he felt disappointed the centre was then closed and there was no “clear” path to reopening.

He added the Metropolitan Police and government had said sites can reopen after closing to the public during the Covid-19 lockdown.

James Asser. Picture: LBNJames Asser. Picture: LBN

However, ELWA vice-chairman James Asser said before government guidance was revised last week, the advice was that going to the tip was unnecessary travel.

He added it would not have been responsible to re-open Gerpins before the new guidance when councils were trying to enforce the lockdown.

Mr Asser said ELWA officers have worked with the four councils’ staff to finalise plans since the updated advice came out and was discussed by ELWA’s board of eight councillors, including two from Havering.

In the letter, Cllr White accused ELWA of having previously failed to meet its legal duty.

Gerpins Lane reopening rules

Gerpins Lane will be available for residents to visit during the usual opening hours of 7.30am to 5.45pm Monday to Sunday.

It comes after Havering, Newham Council, Redbridge Council and Barking and Dagenham Council agreed with ELWA that the site could be opened now that the required staff resource and traffic management was available to run this safely and effectively.

Gerpins Lane will only be accessible to visitors from Warwick Lane and they will need to exit on to Aveley Road on the way out.

The council has appointed staff to marshall the route in and out of the refuse site to help with the management of increased traffic that is expected in that area during the opening hours of the site.

Enforcement of fly-tipping will be carried out.

Staff from ELWA are managing the running of the site and social distance guidelines will be in place.

This will include no more than two people being able to get out of a vehicle to dump waste and children must remain inside a vehicle at all times.

Visitors are asked to wear gloves and bring sanitiser for when on-site.

The usual rules apply in that residents are asked to show a recent council tax bill or driving licence to gain access to the site.

Once on-site, ELWA staff will direct residents where to drive and dump their waste.

Trade waste is not currently being accepted and no large vans or trailers are allowed.

With a high amount of people looking to visit the site, especially in the first few days, it is expected that there will be extremely long delays. Waiting times in vehicles could be several hours.

But Mr Asser said as a public body ELWA was duty bound to work within the lockdown guidelines to protect staff and the public during “very difficult circumstances”.

Havering’s leader claimed ELWA did not take up offers to supply protective kit, traffic management support and staff to get the tip open to the public again.

And ELWA did not take advantage of Havering’s offer to pilot reopening Gerpins Lane either with council officers ready to reopen on April 27, he added.

However, Mr Asser said ELWA’s board discussed it, but was concerned opening Gerpins at that time would lead to difficulties because of its smaller size.

ELWA’s tips are due to reopen on Monday, May 11 with limits on access to maintain safety. Council dust carts have been using the sites throughout lockdown.

A Labour Party councillor in Newham, Mr Asser – thanking the public – said: “They have been hugely co-operative, patient and understanding.”

But Havering Labour Party leader Keith Darvill accused Cllr White of playing politics.

“We don’t want to see political, petulant point-scoring from Damian White that helps no one,” he said.

Cllr White said: “It is regrettable that we are in a situation where some people are choosing to play party politics while I’ve been doing the work to get the tips opened as soon as possible.”

He added there had been huge public appetite to get the site reopened, adding he had previously had no confidence Gerpins Lane would be reopened, claiming the organisation had been effectively mothballed during the lockdown.

“It is only because of the pressure I put on ELWA that enabled them to reopen,” Cllr White said.

Most Read

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

