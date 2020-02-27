Search

Appeal for volunteers as funding boost sees Upminster's Thames Chase relaunch Community Tree Nursery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020

The Thames Chase Trust in Pike Lane, Upminster has secured funding to renovate its Community Tree Nursery. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Students and residents will be soon able to get hands on and start planting trees in Havering after the Thames Chase Trust in Upminster secured funding to renovate its Community Tree Nursery.

The Community Tree Nursery at Thames Chase Forest centre is to be revitalized with funding from the Thames Chase Trust, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Greater London Authority Greener City Fund.

The regeneration of a nursery at the Forest Centre in Pike Lane will provide all-ability access to Havering schools, groups and individuals from the community.

After joining the trust in January, Alex Hewitt will take over management of the nursery to ensure it can fulfill its purposes of growing locally sourced native trees and shrub, and educate people about trees.

Alex said: "It's an amazing opportunity, working on a local level but making a difference on a larger scale.

"Being uniquely dedicated to the Community Tree Nursery and being a new face has given me a fresh perspective on what needs to be done.

"Between my role, our brilliant volunteers and community engagement, we can get this important part of the Thames Chase Plan, back on track for future long-term provision."

From collecting seeds to growing saplings and planting on sites across the Thames Chase, people will be able to directly engage in the life cycle of trees.

Dave Bigden, forest development manager, added: "Since the first Thames Chase Plan in 1993, there has been an aspiration to create a Community Tree Nursery resource at the heart of the Community Forest.

"The funding provided by Thames Chase Trust, Land of the Fanns and the Greater London Authority provides significant investment and a partnership response to a genuine need to bring this valuable local facility back into effective management.

"To be able to educate and engage the local community in this project means that the nursery can truly play its part in 'transforming landscapes, transforming lives'."

Alex is now looking for volunteers who have the time and enthusiasm to support the project.

Anyone who would like to be involved can contact alex.hewitt@thameschase.org.uk or call the Thames Chase Forest Centre on 01708 642970.

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen's and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him 'publicly humiliated'

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

