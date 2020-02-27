Appeal for volunteers as funding boost sees Upminster's Thames Chase relaunch Community Tree Nursery

Students and residents will be soon able to get hands on and start planting trees in Havering after the Thames Chase Trust in Upminster secured funding to renovate its Community Tree Nursery.

The Community Tree Nursery at Thames Chase Forest centre is to be revitalized with funding from the Thames Chase Trust, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Greater London Authority Greener City Fund.

The regeneration of a nursery at the Forest Centre in Pike Lane will provide all-ability access to Havering schools, groups and individuals from the community.

After joining the trust in January, Alex Hewitt will take over management of the nursery to ensure it can fulfill its purposes of growing locally sourced native trees and shrub, and educate people about trees.

Alex said: "It's an amazing opportunity, working on a local level but making a difference on a larger scale.

"Being uniquely dedicated to the Community Tree Nursery and being a new face has given me a fresh perspective on what needs to be done.

"Between my role, our brilliant volunteers and community engagement, we can get this important part of the Thames Chase Plan, back on track for future long-term provision."

From collecting seeds to growing saplings and planting on sites across the Thames Chase, people will be able to directly engage in the life cycle of trees.

Dave Bigden, forest development manager, added: "Since the first Thames Chase Plan in 1993, there has been an aspiration to create a Community Tree Nursery resource at the heart of the Community Forest.

"The funding provided by Thames Chase Trust, Land of the Fanns and the Greater London Authority provides significant investment and a partnership response to a genuine need to bring this valuable local facility back into effective management.

"To be able to educate and engage the local community in this project means that the nursery can truly play its part in 'transforming landscapes, transforming lives'."

Alex is now looking for volunteers who have the time and enthusiasm to support the project.

Anyone who would like to be involved can contact alex.hewitt@thameschase.org.uk or call the Thames Chase Forest Centre on 01708 642970.