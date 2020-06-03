Search

Residents ‘disgusted’ at huge mess in many of Havering’s parks

PUBLISHED: 18:12 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 03 June 2020

Upminster Park entrance covered in nitrus oxide canisters, canns and boxes. Picture: Sandra James

Upminster Park entrance covered in nitrus oxide canisters, canns and boxes. Picture: Sandra James

Sandra James

As parks all over the borough are left scattered with rubbish after the sunny weekend, residents and councillors call for more park patrols.

Harrow Lodge Park is similar scene. Picture: Amanda O'SheaHarrow Lodge Park is similar scene. Picture: Amanda O'Shea

Residents have been posting pictures online of at least three different parks in the borough, up in arms about the mess – including empty canisters of potentially dangerous nitrous oxide.

On recently visiting Harrow Lodge park, resident Denise Clark said: “Disgusting! Never seen rubbish over there like it. My son also picked up some ‘nicotine bottle’ that had written on it ‘highly addictive’!

Bins overflowing in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Amanda O'SheaBins overflowing in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Amanda O'Shea

“Hornchurch Country Park is just as bad! I wouldn’t want to just go over there even for a walk but with a dog it’s a nightmare!”

Marjana Homina added: “Sadly, a lot of rubbish recently in the park. Some of it generated by overflowing bins. More bins are needed.”

Many groups enjoyed the weekend sun leaving their mark in Upminster Park: Ray SigginsMany groups enjoyed the weekend sun leaving their mark in Upminster Park: Ray Siggins

Havering Residents Association is putting forward questions at the council meeting tonight, June 3, about littering.

Councillor Gillian Ford said: “We would like to see an increase in bin emptying to stop littering around the bin.

“We also would like to see an anti-litter campaign to promote responsible disposal of rubbish when out, and finally greater parks enforcement on social distancing and instant litter fines.”

Most Read

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Woman injured in Upminster crash

A woman was injured in a collision in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster. Picture: Havering Council

