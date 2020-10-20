Record number of Green Flag parks in Havering as two more receive accolade

Havering now has its highest ever number of Green Flag parks, after two more were awarded the accolade this year.

Hornchurch Country Park, which was also recognised with a gold award at London in Bloom, and Spring Farm Park, in Rainham, are now flying the flags which are handed out by charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The awards recognise parks with the highest standards, which are well-maintained and have excellent facilities.

The two new accolades take Havering’s number of Green Flag Parks to 16, the highest the borough has ever had.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said the council is “extremely proud” of the borough’s Green Flag parks.

He added: “Some of our parks have now held this award for many years, so we’re delighted that Hornchurch Country Park and Spring Farm Park have joined this elite list.

“In what has been a very difficult year in the fight against coronavirus, our parks have become a place of sanctuary to many of our residents. “They’re important places to be able to relax and somewhere to enjoy.

“I want to thank all our parks teams and ground maintenance staff who work extremely hard on a daily basis to keep our parks well maintained and safe for everyone to use.

“The Green Flag awards are also an official recognition of all the hard work put in by volunteers from friends of parks groups, supported by members. It is right that this dedication has been rewarded.”

Havering’s venues are among more than 2,000 parks and open spaces across the country to get the award this year.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Havering has achieved the highest international standards in its parks, demanded by the Green Flag award.

“This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.”