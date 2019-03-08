London mayor joins Dagenham and Rainham MP in calling for Bexley incinerator plans to be scrapped

The existing waste incinerator at Bexley could be joined by a second, but is vehemently opposed by London's mayor. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The mayor of London has called on the government to stop permitting the building of a waste incinerator in Bexley following a Havering MP's campaign to get the plans rejected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London's toxic air is a health crisis. Londoners don't need another harmful waste-burning incinerator polluting the air we breathe. The Government should reject this proposal & support greener options like recycling & reducing waste. #climatechange — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 21, 2019

Jon Cruddas has been campaigning against proposals to build a waste incineration plant across the Thames from Rainham in Bexley.

This week Sadiq Khan joined Mr Cruddas in expressing the view that burning waste has a negative impact on London's air quality.

He outlined his opposition in a report to secretary of state for business, Greg Clark.

"London's air is a toxic air health crisis and the last thing we need, in our modern green global city is another harmful waste-burning incinerator polluting our city," said Mr Khan.

"Emissions from incinerators are bad for our health, bad for our environment and bad for our planet.

"Instead of granting permission for an unnecessary new incinerator that will raise pollution levels in the boroughs of Bexley and Havering, the government should focus on boosting recycling rates, reducing the scourge of plastic waste and tackling our lethal air."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cruddas is calling on residents to sign his petition against the proposals which he will present to the secretary of state for business later in the year.

He said: "I can't stress enough how important this is, residents are always telling me how they feel Rainham gets the raw end of the deal time after time.

"Over the years Rainham and South Hornchurch have taken the brunt of environmentally damaging policies such as extended landfill and mineral extraction.

"It's time to take a stand and say enough is enough."

Dougie Sutherland, chief executive of Cory Riverside Energy, said: "Incinerators are not the problem.

"Over two million tonnes of London's non-recyclable waste is currently sent to landfill or shipped overseas, so there is a capacity gap that urgently needs investment.

"Our proposed Energy Park will play a significant part in addressing this shortfall and will also deliver a sustainable waste management solution for London, increasing renewable, low carbon energy generation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We will not have any detrimental effect on recycling rates, or the recycling targets set in adopted and emerging policy."

He added: "As part of the application process, we have fully assessed air quality and the results show the proposed Energy Park will not have any significant effect on air quality in any location. We have published the results of these assessments for scrutiny by anybody who is interested, as part of our Development Consent Order application."