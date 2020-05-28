Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas backs Mayor of London’s legal challenge against Belvedere incinerator

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has welcomed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's decision to launch a judicial review into the approval of Cory Energy's plans for a second waste incinerator in Belvedere, Bexley. Picture: Andrew Achilleos Archant

Jon Cruddas has welcomed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s move to launch a judicial review into the approval of a waste incinerator over the river in Bexley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cory Riverside Energy’s application for a second incinerator at its Belvedere site was rubber-stamped by Alok Sharma, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy last month following a government inquiry in 2019.

Mr Cruddas, Dagenham and Rainham MP, has campaigned against the plans since they were submitted in 2018 and gathered a petition of 2,000 signatures opposing them.

He claims emissions of nitrous oxide (NOx) from the planned Riverside Energy Park incinerator, when combined with the existing one, would exceed the European Union’s daily limit for production of the gas.

Along with Erith and Thamesmead MP Abena Oppong-Asare, he wrote to Mr Khan last month calling for a judicial review, as reported by the Recorder, on grounds surrounding public health, air quality and environmental concerns.

You may also want to watch:

The pair said in the letter that Rainham and South Hornchurch will be “hit by the brunt” of the emissions due to the prevailing wind direction.

Mr Khan announced on Twitter that he has challenged the approval.

Mr Cruddas said: “This is excellent news and means that we are still in with a chance of overturning the decision. There was a concern that this decision would go through unchecked during the current crisis.”

Cory says the energy park will divert up to 805,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill and convert it into low-carbon renewable electricity.

A spokesperson said: “Following extensive public consultation and participation by interested parties including Jon Cruddas and the Greater London Assembly during the examination of the application, the Planning Inspectorate concluded that there is a clear need for the Riverside Energy Park and that its development and operation would not have a significant impact on air quality or the local environment more widely.

“The secretary of state agreed that the Riverside Energy Park will play an important role in meeting the UK’s urgent energy needs and that the merits of the project justified its development.

“Done responsibly, energy from waste provides a modern, clean and efficient solution to waste management.”