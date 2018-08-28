How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Havering this year

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair LBTH

When the needles start dropping like rain it’s probably time to think about saying goodbye to the Christmas tree.

Households in Havering can take advantage of a free collection service for those unwanted festive firs this year, or take them to a special collection day at Gidea Park Sports Centre on Saturday January 5.

Last year, 65 residents took advantage of that service.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Havering is making it as easy as possible for people to recycle their Christmas trees.

“Residents can take their real trees to the recycling centre in Gerpins Lane or arrange for them to be collected with their general kerbside garden waste.

“A recycling service will also be available at Gidea Park Sports Centre on Saturday, January 5 between 10 am and 2pm.”

Havering Council has 11 Christmas trees on its high streets, and each of these will be composted at Bedfords Park and used on the grounds of local parks and open spaces to improve the soil.