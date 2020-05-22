Wildlife the focus of attention as Havering photographers capture nature

This woodmouse was photographed by John Smith in his Romford garden. Archant

As the weather gets warmer and we are allowed out more, people have been enjoying the borough’s parks and photographing the nature and wildlife around them.

John Hercock, of Hornchurch, took this picture of a family outing at Harrow Lodge Park. John Hercock, of Hornchurch, took this picture of a family outing at Harrow Lodge Park.

Havering is fortunate to have so many green spaces and so many good photographers among our residents.

These pictures were taken by readers and shared via iwitness.co.uk.

From pheasants to bees, a variety of local wildlife have been photographed going about their business in recent weeks unaware of the unusual times we find ourselves in.

Ducks and geese prove popular for snappers, particularly as their young can be seen waddling or swimming about at this time of year.

Peter Barrett, of Hornchurch, photographed these ducklings on his morning dog walk. Peter Barrett, of Hornchurch, photographed these ducklings on his morning dog walk.

If you’re out in the parks this weekend, so long as you’re social distancing, take some photos of the wildlife, blossom, flowers and send them to us so we can share them with other readers.

These goslings were photographed by John Tyler, of Romford. These goslings were photographed by John Tyler, of Romford.

John Smith, of Romford, took this picture of several small mounds of earth in his lawn made by tawny mining bees. John Smith, of Romford, took this picture of several small mounds of earth in his lawn made by tawny mining bees.

Peter Barrett, of Hornchurch, photographed this mother goose protecting her young in Langtons Gardens, Hornchurch. Peter Barrett, of Hornchurch, photographed this mother goose protecting her young in Langtons Gardens, Hornchurch.

A mother coot feeds her youngster, pictured by John Tyler, of Romford. A mother coot feeds her youngster, pictured by John Tyler, of Romford.

John Tyler, of Romford, took this picture of a pheasant on one of his lockdown walks. John Tyler, of Romford, took this picture of a pheasant on one of his lockdown walks.

