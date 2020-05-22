Wildlife the focus of attention as Havering photographers capture nature
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2020
Archant
As the weather gets warmer and we are allowed out more, people have been enjoying the borough’s parks and photographing the nature and wildlife around them.
Havering is fortunate to have so many green spaces and so many good photographers among our residents.
These pictures were taken by readers and shared via iwitness.co.uk.
From pheasants to bees, a variety of local wildlife have been photographed going about their business in recent weeks unaware of the unusual times we find ourselves in.
Ducks and geese prove popular for snappers, particularly as their young can be seen waddling or swimming about at this time of year.
If you’re out in the parks this weekend, so long as you’re social distancing, take some photos of the wildlife, blossom, flowers and send them to us so we can share them with other readers.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.