No climate emergency for Havering but councillors will review environmental protection policies

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2019

Havering's Extinction Rebellion group campaigned outside town hall on Wednesday, July 10 in the hopes that the council would declare a climate emergency. Picture: April Roach

Havering's Extinction Rebellion group campaigned outside town hall on Wednesday, July 10 in the hopes that the council would declare a climate emergency. Picture: April Roach

Havering councillors have voted against declaring a climate emergency but accepted a motion for the council to renew its policies regarding environmental protection.

Havering's Extinction Rebellion (XR) protestors gathered outside the town hall on Wednesday, July 10, ahead of a full council meeting.

Parliament approved a motion for the UK to declare a Climate and Ecological Emergency in May this year.

The XR campaigners were hoping that the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group's motion for the local authority to declare a climate emergency would be passed at the meeting.

Amongst the residents' groups requests, were for the cabinet to initiate a full environmental audit of the council to measure its carbon footprint, to improve the council's recycling rate to reach the target of 55per cent by 2025 and to set up a Councillor Working Party.

The party would have various tasks including creating a report with an action plan to address the climate emergency and incorporating proposals on the investment implications of this proposed activity.

At the meeting, the Residents' Group's amendment did not carry, with 30 votes against, 17 in favour and four councillors abstaining.

Noleen O' Leary, who setup the Havering XR group, said: "We are gutted, however it makes us want to fight Havering Council more and bring more education and awareness to our residents about the climate and ecological emergency we are in.

"We won't stop until council declares a climate emergency, acts upon it, creates a citizen's assembly for climate and ecological debate and is carbon neutral."

Councillors also voted for a motion on behalf of the Labour Group which called on the authority to review its policies to ensure that Havering leads the way on environmental protection.

This motion carried with 48 votes in favour and just three against.

Councillor Keith Darvill, leader of the Labour group, said: "We think every council should be reviewing their policies because of the higher public concern and because we're not getting the information quickly enough to make progress.

"We could be doing more to improve the quality of our air. We've got all of the statistics about poor air quality.

"We think we can do the work in the council to modify this and we want to work with all of the environmental groups."

