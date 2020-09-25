Awards success for Havering in this year’s London in Bloom

Paul Samboer and Shelley Hart, chief executive of Havering Volunteer Centre, help with planting in Broadway, Elm Park in June. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Stephanie Nunn

Havering has won 15 gold awards in this year’s London in Bloom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planters next to Elm Park station. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Planters next to Elm Park station. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The horticultural campaign recognises the efforts of entrants, which can range from whole boroughs and schools to individual residents, in improving the environment.

This year’s awards saw a change to the judging process, which was done through desktop assessment.

Among the gold award winners were the borough as a whole and Elm Park in the town centre category. Cllr Stephanie Nunn, who chairs the Elm Park London in Bloom Committee, said: “Last year we were so honoured to receive a gold award for Elm Park and the committee vowed to try and maintain it. However, no one could foretell the dramatic impact of Covid-19.”

VE Day-themed events did not take place, and the group was unable to carry out its usual weeding and community work parties, she added.

Flowers from Elm Park Baptist Church Playgroup. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Flowers from Elm Park Baptist Church Playgroup. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

You may also want to watch:

Among those who did get involved were Elm Park Baptist Church Playgroup, which filled tubs with bulbs and pansies placed in the little train area next to Elm Park station, while committee members did some planting and weeding in The Broadway in June.

Cllr Nunn added: “The town centre has seen a number of longstanding shops close this year so we feel it is even more important to keep Elm Park looking good for residents and shoppers.”

A London in Bloom assessor said: “Elm Park continues to enhance its town centre despite the pandemic’s worst efforts.

A display of flowers in Elm Park. Picture: Stephanie Nunn A display of flowers in Elm Park. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

“The community continues to flourish and create even more engagement with local people of all ages. Floral schemes and street planting abound.

“London in Bloom hopes to visit next year and see more of the work being undertaken to create this thriving community.”

Bedfords Park in Havering-atte-Bower and Hornchurch Country Park each won two gold awards in the large conservation and country park of the year categories.

Other gold winners were Rainham Village, Harwood and Oak Glen Residents Club - Blooming Hogs in Hornchurch, Dagnam Park in Harold Hill, the frontage of Havering Town Hall in Romford, Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch, Upminster Park, Central Park in Harold Hill, Romford Cemetery and South Essex Crematorium in Upminster.