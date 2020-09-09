Havering Council to supply litter pickers for residents for Great British September Clean

Havering Council is supplying litter pickers for residents to borrow so they can hold their own socially distanced community clean-ups this month.

It is in support of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean, which runs from September 11-27.

Once booked, people will be able to pick up the equipment from the council’s Harrow Lodge Depot in Hornchurch Road, from Friday, September 11. The council’s street cleaning team will collect the litter following any events.

To ensure that any clean-up activity is carried out safely, it’s recommending that no more than six people take part in any one activity litter pick and that residents follow the guidelines on keeping safe around Covid-19.

The equipment will be cleaned prior to collection and then again upon return ready for re-use. Equipment should be returned within 48 hours after the event has taken place.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean.

“We want to encourage residents to help us by doing their bit and joining us this month by booking a litter pick and either host or join in a litter clean-up in their communities.

“We know the majority of our residents put their litter in the bin or take it home with them. Unfortunately, it is the selfish few who don’t.

“As part of our own Cleaner Havering campaign, we have been getting the message out there to those that do drop litter in our streets or parks, that we won’t tolerate it.

“Keeping our borough clean and safe is part of the recovery from Covid-19 and if we all work together, we can help to make that happen.”

Earlier this summer, the borough’s parks saw particularly bad bouts of littering. As the days became warmer before restaurants and pubs could open, parks were the only the space for residents to gather and get out of the house.

For all details and safety guidelines on joining in the Great British September Clean, visit www.havering.gov.uk/cleanup

Residents can book their litter picks in advance by emailing environmental.maintenance@havering.gov.uk.