Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Havering Council to supply litter pickers for residents for Great British September Clean

PUBLISHED: 12:06 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 09 September 2020

MP Andrew Rosindell and councillors litter picking in Hylands Park in June. Picture: Damian White

MP Andrew Rosindell and councillors litter picking in Hylands Park in June. Picture: Damian White

Damian White

Havering Council is supplying litter pickers for residents to borrow so they can hold their own socially distanced community clean-ups this month.

It is in support of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean, which runs from September 11-27.

Once booked, people will be able to pick up the equipment from the council’s Harrow Lodge Depot in Hornchurch Road, from Friday, September 11. The council’s street cleaning team will collect the litter following any events.

To ensure that any clean-up activity is carried out safely, it’s recommending that no more than six people take part in any one activity litter pick and that residents follow the guidelines on keeping safe around Covid-19.

The equipment will be cleaned prior to collection and then again upon return ready for re-use. Equipment should be returned within 48 hours after the event has taken place.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean.

You may also want to watch:

“We want to encourage residents to help us by doing their bit and joining us this month by booking a litter pick and either host or join in a litter clean-up in their communities.

“We know the majority of our residents put their litter in the bin or take it home with them. Unfortunately, it is the selfish few who don’t.

“As part of our own Cleaner Havering campaign, we have been getting the message out there to those that do drop litter in our streets or parks, that we won’t tolerate it.

“Keeping our borough clean and safe is part of the recovery from Covid-19 and if we all work together, we can help to make that happen.”

Earlier this summer, the borough’s parks saw particularly bad bouts of littering. As the days became warmer before restaurants and pubs could open, parks were the only the space for residents to gather and get out of the house.

For all details and safety guidelines on joining in the Great British September Clean, visit www.havering.gov.uk/cleanup

Residents can book their litter picks in advance by emailing environmental.maintenance@havering.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

Havering Council to supply litter pickers for residents for Great British September Clean

MP Andrew Rosindell and councillors litter picking in Hylands Park in June. Picture: Damian White

Havering anti-knife crime charity appeals for urgent volunteers for patrols as schools return

Take a Knife Save a Life with the new minibus in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Bailey

Dagenham start the new season away to Halifax Town

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020