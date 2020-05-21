Use water wisely as weather hots up

Use a watering can to water the garden, instead of a hose or sprinkler system, and water plants in the evening so they can absorb the moisture rather than it being evaporated by the sunshine. Picture: Essex & Suffolk Water © Radius Images, all rights reserved.

As the country enjoys what is thought to be some of the warmest days of the year so far, Essex & Suffolk Water is encouraging its customers to use water wisely.

While water supplies in the region – which includes Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge – remain at healthy levels for this time of year, the company says it is good practice for everyone to be careful not to be wasteful of what is a valuable natural resource.

The company has seen an increase in demand recently, with both the warm weather and the coronavirus pandemic resulting in people spending more time at home, using more water.

Martin Lunn, head of water service planning, said: “Our water supplies remain healthy at this time and we are keeping a close eye on this as we experience more warm weather and people remain at home. We have seen an increase in demand over recent weeks, but we’re used to managing demand and dry weather so we have tried and tested plans in place.

“However, we would ask our customers to work with us and use water wisely, so that we can continue to manage supplies and keep the water flowing.”

Top tips for saving water -

• Water plants in the evening to retain moisture in the soil.

• Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth and save six litres of water each time.

• Have a shower rather than a bath and save 10 litres every time.

• Take shorter showers (aim for four minutes per day) - this can save up to 17 litres per day

• Use full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine.

• Use a bucket rather than a hose to wash the car.

• Use a watering can to water the garden, instead of a hose or sprinkler system.

Get a water butt to collect rainwater. This gives you a free supply of water to use in the garden during warmer periods.

Report any leaks you spot so that they can be fixed quickly - visit www.eswcommunityportal.co.uk/leaks or call 0800 526 337.

Customers should continue to wash their hands regularly using soap to help stop coronavirus spreading.

More water saving tips are available online at www.eswater.co.uk/savewater