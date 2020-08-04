‘We can’t wait’: Residents pleased as mound of earth next to Hornchurch homes will go, council confirms

Homes in Wallis Close, Hornchurch have been overlooked by this mound of earth. Picture: Tina Vorley Tina Vorley

A mound of earth that overlooks the homes of Hornchurch residents is to be removed, Havering Council said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Homes in Wallis Close, Hornchurch have been overlooked by this mound of earth. Picture: Tina Vorley Homes in Wallis Close, Hornchurch have been overlooked by this mound of earth. Picture: Tina Vorley

The mound is on land near to the construction site of the new Hornchurch Leisure Centre in Harrow Lodge Park.

But Tina Vorley said she and neighbouring residents in Wallis Close have had to put up with the mound, which is within sight of their properties, for months.

Tina added: “Not only does it pose security risks, major privacy issues to the rear of the properties but also stress and anxiety given that we have lived with it for a year now and can’t wait for it to be removed.”

A part retrospective planning application has also been submitted for landscaping to the surrounding area of the new leisure centre.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said the mound is not permanent and is there due to the leisure centre build.

You may also want to watch:

She confirmed it will be moved as soon as the landscaping application has finished, adding: “We have been in consultation with neighbours on the application and welcome all comments and concerns so residents can get the most out of the new leisure centre.”

Reacting to the announcement, Tina said the residents are pleased that the mound will be removed but said they are surprised at what they have been expected to live with.

A supporting document to the planning application said the landscaping will take the form of mounds to the west and south west of the leisure centre and to the south east of a new, permanent car park.

One of these mounds will be near to Wallis Close but the document said the homes have been “carefully considered” during the design process.

It added that the height of the mound would come below the boundary fences of the properties.

The document said: “It is considered that there are limited residential amenity issues to consider with regards to overlooking, loss of light or overbearing development.”

Planning permission for the demolition of the existing Hornchurch Sports Centre, which currently remains open, and the construction of the new leisure centre was approved in 2018.

The leisure centre is planned for opening this autumn.