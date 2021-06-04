How many England footballers has your borough produced since 1966?

Published: 1:44 PM June 4, 2021

Chelsea's Reece James (left), pictured battling Arsenal's Kieran Tierney for the ball, was born in Ilford. - Credit: PA

The number of England national team footballers produced by each London borough has been revealed, ahead of Euro 2020 kicking off next week.

A new study looked at the birthplace of each player selected to represent the Three Lions at a European Championship or World Cup since 1966.

Eight players hailing from Havering have been called up, seven from Tower Hamlets and four from Westminster, the research found.

Three players from Redbridge have pulled on the England shirt at international tournaments, along with two each from the boroughs of Hackney and Brent, according to the study by online betting review site Bookmakers.tv.

Another 54 players came from other London boroughs.

England’s squad for Euro 2020 this summer includes Chelsea right-back Reece James, who was born in Ilford.

His England teammate and Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling, born in Kingston, Jamaica, grew up in Brent.