Upminster teacher fronts national campaign calling on people to switch careers into education

Abi Welton, 29, swapped the TV industry for teaching. Picture: Get Into Teaching Archant

A 29-year-old teacher at an Upminster primary school is the face of a national campaign encouraging people to consider a career change into teaching as they approach landmark birthdays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Get Into Teaching campaign revealed this week that 70pc of people believe teaching could provide them with a more fulfilling career.

And Abigal Welton, a teacher at Engayne Primary School in Severn Drive, decided to switch into teaching in 2018, aged 29, after working in the TV industry.

She said: "After spending seven years working in the TV and media industry, I reached a point where I wanted to move into a career I felt passionate and excited about; one where I could make a real difference.

"A career in teaching gives you the opportunity to share your passions whilst offering a very fulfilling and rewarding role that helps to shape the lives of the next generation.

You may also want to watch:

"It was definitely a lifestyle change for me but if you want something that motivates you more, where no two days are the same, then I'd encourage you to find out more about teaching.

"Changing careers is a big decision but choosing to become a teacher was one of the best moves I've ever made because it challenges you intellectually and creatively; it is a job that is full of rewards and you have the privilege of seeing children progress, grow and shine during their time with you.

"There is no greater feeling."

And Roger Pope, Get Into Teaching spokesman and a national leader of education, added "This research highlights the importance to young professionals of being in a rewarding role they feel passionate about and how they want to make a change and forge a new career path before they reach their 40th birthday.

"This is where teaching comes into its own - particularly for those who are looking for a career that is rooted in purpose and that can provide fulfilment and long-term prospects."

The Get Into Teaching team has experienced advisers available to give free support and advice.

For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit: getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.