Search

Advanced search

Upminster teacher fronts national campaign calling on people to switch careers into education

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 January 2020

Abi Welton, 29, swapped the TV industry for teaching. Picture: Get Into Teaching

Abi Welton, 29, swapped the TV industry for teaching. Picture: Get Into Teaching

Archant

A 29-year-old teacher at an Upminster primary school is the face of a national campaign encouraging people to consider a career change into teaching as they approach landmark birthdays.

The Get Into Teaching campaign revealed this week that 70pc of people believe teaching could provide them with a more fulfilling career.

And Abigal Welton, a teacher at Engayne Primary School in Severn Drive, decided to switch into teaching in 2018, aged 29, after working in the TV industry.

She said: "After spending seven years working in the TV and media industry, I reached a point where I wanted to move into a career I felt passionate and excited about; one where I could make a real difference.

"A career in teaching gives you the opportunity to share your passions whilst offering a very fulfilling and rewarding role that helps to shape the lives of the next generation.

You may also want to watch:

"It was definitely a lifestyle change for me but if you want something that motivates you more, where no two days are the same, then I'd encourage you to find out more about teaching.

"Changing careers is a big decision but choosing to become a teacher was one of the best moves I've ever made because it challenges you intellectually and creatively; it is a job that is full of rewards and you have the privilege of seeing children progress, grow and shine during their time with you.

"There is no greater feeling."

And Roger Pope, Get Into Teaching spokesman and a national leader of education, added "This research highlights the importance to young professionals of being in a rewarding role they feel passionate about and how they want to make a change and forge a new career path before they reach their 40th birthday.

"This is where teaching comes into its own - particularly for those who are looking for a career that is rooted in purpose and that can provide fulfilment and long-term prospects."

The Get Into Teaching team has experienced advisers available to give free support and advice.

For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit: getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.

Most Read

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

A man from Romford was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the A12 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Collier’s Row first bar proves to be a hit

RM5 Lounge, Collier Row's first bar is proving a hit in the community. Picture: John Beard.

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Romford manager Tamplin makes more signings

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

A man from Romford was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the A12 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Collier’s Row first bar proves to be a hit

RM5 Lounge, Collier Row's first bar is proving a hit in the community. Picture: John Beard.

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Romford manager Tamplin makes more signings

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Jody Brown feels he gained plenty of experience at Daggers

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ice hockey: Mixed emotions for Raiders coach Pitchley

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley looks on from the bench during their win over Cardiff (pic Nikki Day)

Brown didn’t apply for managerial vacancy ‘out of loyalty to Taylor’

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Upminster teacher fronts national campaign calling on people to switch careers into education

Abi Welton, 29, swapped the TV industry for teaching. Picture: Get Into Teaching
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists