Indian fables reimagined in enchanting family show at the Queen’s Theatre

Youngsters are invited to let their imaginations run wild at an enchanting family show coming to the Queen’s Theatre.

Three Sat Under the Banyan Tree will bring animal tales to life with colourful masks, movement and music.

In this delightful show from Tara Arts and Polka Theatre, a talented cast of three will be telling the stories of a headstrong crow, a brave mongoose and a tortured tiger.

The play brings stories from The Panchatantra to the stage for the first time in expert retellings by playwright Shamser Sinha.

Described as India’s Aesop’s Fables, The Panchatantra is the most frequently translated work of Indian literature.

It explores the question of what it means to live a good life through extraordinary tales with a fabulous array of animal characters.

The production is directed by Tara Arts’ artistic director, Jatinder Verma with designs by Claudia Mayer.

Jatinder told the Recorder: “The stories are a precursor to Aesop’s Fables and they are a bit like morality tales, except that they are told through animals.

“The play is about three refugee children and how they learn to overcome the challenges in their lives by experiencing the stories of three animals.

“I think all of The Panchatantra stories are very effective for children. They’re essentially all about being human as they deal with love, jealousy and ambition. These stories are about how being together is better than being on your own.”

Rosie-Marie Christian stars in the role of Jayaben, Halema Hussain plays Yasmin and Raj Swamy plays the role of Mahendra.

Jatinder said working with the actors was a “tremendous” experience.

“They get an opportunity to play not just their characters but to really inhabit the world of the animals they are playing as well.

“They are absolutely fabulous. When we opened the production the children responded enormously to the masks and costumes.”

This heart-warming production, suitable for seven to 12-year-olds will be playing at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane on Friday, January 25 at 1.30pm and on Saturday, January 26 at 11am and 2.30pm.

For tickets visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.