Search

Advanced search

Emerson Park schoolboys raise more than £800 for charity through 30km run

PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 August 2020

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley complete a 30km run to raise money for charity. Picture: Cheryl Cable

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley complete a 30km run to raise money for charity. Picture: Cheryl Cable

Cheryl Cable

Two 12-year-olds have raised hundreds of pounds for a Havering charity after completing a 30km run.

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley, students at Emerson Park Academy in Wych Elm Road, took on the challenge in a bid to generate cash for Havering Association for People with Disabilities (Had).

You may also want to watch:

They had intended to run one kilometre for every £10 donated but capped the distance at 30km as the boys wanted to make sure they would finish the distance. Jacob had broken his leg in January.

The charity said: “All the staff at Had are extremely grateful for these young men completing this challenge as all our other planned fundraising activities have been cancelled or put on hold due to coronavirus.

“Their fundraising will go towards us continuing to deliver a service and activities to our clients living in Havering.”

They have raised more than £800 and to donate, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Jacobsjog20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Emerson Park schoolboys raise more than £800 for charity through 30km run

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley complete a 30km run to raise money for charity. Picture: Cheryl Cable

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Emerson Park schoolboys raise more than £800 for charity through 30km run

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley complete a 30km run to raise money for charity. Picture: Cheryl Cable

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Speedy O’Sullivan happy to see UK slow down

Ronnie O'Sullivan eyes up a shot

Perfect six on Upminster’s super Saturday

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts