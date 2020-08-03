Emerson Park schoolboys raise more than £800 for charity through 30km run

Two 12-year-olds have raised hundreds of pounds for a Havering charity after completing a 30km run.

Jacob Kelly and Oliver Burley, students at Emerson Park Academy in Wych Elm Road, took on the challenge in a bid to generate cash for Havering Association for People with Disabilities (Had).

They had intended to run one kilometre for every £10 donated but capped the distance at 30km as the boys wanted to make sure they would finish the distance. Jacob had broken his leg in January.

The charity said: “All the staff at Had are extremely grateful for these young men completing this challenge as all our other planned fundraising activities have been cancelled or put on hold due to coronavirus.

“Their fundraising will go towards us continuing to deliver a service and activities to our clients living in Havering.”

They have raised more than £800 and to donate, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Jacobsjog20.