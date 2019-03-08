Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof
PUBLISHED: 09:33 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 04 September 2019
A woman was taken to hospital following a car crash in Emerson Park on Tuesday afternoon that left one car flipped entirely onto its roof.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Herbert Road at around 3pm on September 3 to reports of a car crash.
He added: "A car had flipped over. A female driver was trapped but released from the vehicle and taken to hospital.
"Her condition is not believed to be life threatening."
Road closures were in place for several hours while emergency services recovered the vehicle.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was also called to the scene.
An LFB spokeswoman told the Recorder firefighters were called at 3.14pm "to reports of a vehicle in collisions with a parked car".
She added: "We were called to help free a female driver from a car that had flipped over but she had released herself before we arrived.
"She was then treated at the scene by paramedics.
"Firefighters at the scene declared the incident over by 3.30pm."