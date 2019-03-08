Breaking

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon. Beverley Chambers

Emergency services have cordoned off a road in Harold Hill after a man died this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon. Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

London Ambulance Service were called at 4.25pm today (Friday, April 5) to Farnham Road, to reports of a person taken ill.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade at the scene. Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade at the scene.

LAS sent an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, two medics in response cars and an ambulance crew.

Despite the extensive efforts of medics, the man died at the scene.