Elton John tribute act to take centre stage at Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre

Tribute act Jimmy Love starring as Elton John in The Rocket Man. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki Photography www.pawelspolnicki.com

As cinema ratings for the film depicting Sir Elton John's life has rocketed and given fans a new lease of love for his music, there is no better time to watch him in concert - well, sort of.

The Rocket Man, a tribute act dedicated to celebrating the life and songs of Elton John, performed by 45-year-old Jimmy Love, will be making its way to the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, next month.

"I'm really looking forward to entertaining you all!", Jimmy said.

"The Rocket Man has been touring since 2017 and I've loved every show we have performed.

"The show came to Hornchurch this time last year and it was a fantastic atmosphere, so I'm buzzing to be back!

"We'll also be going on tour through the UK and also parts of Europe and South America in the near future."

Jimmy, who studied music and acting at college before attending the Manchester School of Acting, has been paying tribute to the Tiny Dancer singer since 2007 and his team joined forces with promoter Entertainers to put on The Rocket Man.

From appearing on ITV's Emmerdale and Stars In Their Eyes in 2006, to performing as Elton on prime time Dutch television, Jimmy is now looking forward to once again playing the man he's admired for decades.

He said: "I've been a fan since I was a little boy.

"One of the first records I bought was Passengers, although my favourite song these days is Tiny Dancer.

Madman Across Water is such a great album and one of my favourites that Elton has produced.

I've always been a huge admirer of Sir Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin,

"I think their music is so, so important.

"Elton John is a really big part of my life and I am honoured to pay tribute to him."

Rocketman, the biopic movie based on the early years of Elton John's life and music career, starring actor Taron Egerton who plays the man himself, was released in the UK last month and few were disappointed with the end result.

The film tells of how Reggie Dwight - who grew up to be Elton - first started playing piano and at the age of 11, won a scholarship to Britain's prestigious Royal Academy of Music.

When he later meets lifelong friend Bernie Taupin, the pair created some of the best loved songs during the 70s including Tiny Dancer, Your Song, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Honky Cat, Bennie and the Jennets and Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting.

Rocketman also takes the audience through Elton's journey of his relationship with his mum and dad, his drug and alcohol addiction as well as the singer's rocky and relationship with his former long-term manager and lover John Reid who was played by BBC's The Bodyguard's Richard Madden.

Jimmy Love's The Rocket Man tribute show will not only talk through some of Elton's life but will get everyone up and dancing to some of his classic hits that made him a world wide star.

Jimmy said: "People should come and see our show because we relive the greatest hits from one of the most flamboyant characters in music history - a rock 'n' roll legend!

"The Elton we know and love is 72 years old and it's easy to forget just how vibrant and exciting his performances were back in the '70's.

"Elton John is a national treasure and reliving his music is so important to carry on his legacy.

"I love performing as The Rocket Man, it's so exciting and singing as Elton is always a brilliant experience."

The Rocket Man will be performed at the Queen's Theatre on Sunday, July 14, from 7.30pm.

