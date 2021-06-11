Home owner ordered to pay £4,726 to remove overflowing rubbish

Published: 12:46 PM June 11, 2021

The two properties on Elm Road were piled high with rubbish - Credit: Havering Council

A Romford man has been ordered to pay £4,726 and clean up his properties after the council took him to court.

Keith Eaton, 63, who owns number 7 and 11 Elm Road, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (June 8).

Havering Council took him to court after he failed to comply with two "untidy land" orders - one for each house - that were issued in May last year.

His properties were on either side of another house, and the debris in his garden included scrap metal, lawnmowers, two trailers, kitchen sinks and abandoned motor vehicles.

The rubbish in the properties, which surround another house, was visible on satellite images - Credit: Google Earth

Using powers in Section 215 of the Town and Country Planning Act (1990), the council ordered him to remove rubbish from the front and back gardens of both properties.

He was also ordered to cut the overgrown vegetation covering his gardens, throw away discarded plastic and car parts, and fix the boundary fences along the sites.

Mr Eaton pleaded guilty to the charges of failing to comply with each of the S215 notices and will still now be required to tidy both properties in full, as well as pay the fines and incur a criminal conviction.

He was ordered to pay a £330 fine for each offence - £660 for both houses - and victim surcharges totalling £66.

The council said Mr Eaton must also pay it £4,000 in costs, and if he fails to clear the rubbish within 12 weeks, he may face a second series of prosecutions.

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, said: “This successful prosecution shows that home owners will not get away with flouting planning laws and I’d like to thank council officers for all of their efforts with this case.

“This is a prime example of why residents should keep their garden areas clear and tidy and free from waste, as not doing so is harmful to nearby neighbour’s enjoyment of their own gardens.

"Failure to do so will cause expense and hassle that is far in excess of just keeping garden areas clean and tidy in the first place.”











