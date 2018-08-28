Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst
PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 December 2018
Archant
Burst water mains are causing traffic chaos on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.
Essex and Suffolk Water took to Twitter this morning (December 21) to say that their crews are at the scene repairing the damage.
A tweet reads: “Our crews are out repairing a burst mains on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.
“Some supplies will be affected.
“Thanks for your patience.”
The 252 bus routes is being diverted via Elm Park Avenue, Abbs Cross Lane and Hornchurch Road.
It is not known when the road will reopen.