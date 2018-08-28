Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 December 2018

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor

Archant

Burst water mains are causing traffic chaos on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.

Essex and Suffolk Water took to Twitter this morning (December 21) to say that their crews are at the scene repairing the damage.

A tweet reads: “Our crews are out repairing a burst mains on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.

“Some supplies will be affected.

“Thanks for your patience.”

The 252 bus routes is being diverted via Elm Park Avenue, Abbs Cross Lane and Hornchurch Road.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Roberts wants Division Two Raiders to go into Christmas break with a win Guildford

Members of the Everyone Active Raiders visited Queens Hospital to hand out presents this week

Shenfield retain Essex star Plom as Beard and Ali depart

Jack Plom of Essex and Shenfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Harold Wood members turn Raphael parkrun green

Harold Wood Running Club members at their latest parkrun at Raphael Park

Romford Tesco customers donate enough food for 4,000 meals this Christmas

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists