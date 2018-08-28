Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor Archant

Burst water mains are causing traffic chaos on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.

#RM12 #Hornchurch Our crews are out repairing a burst mains on Upper Rainham Road & Elm Park Avenue. Some supplies will be affected. Thanks for your patience — Essex&Suffolk Water (@eswater_care) December 21, 2018

Essex and Suffolk Water took to Twitter this morning (December 21) to say that their crews are at the scene repairing the damage.

A tweet reads: “Our crews are out repairing a burst mains on Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park Avenue.

“Some supplies will be affected.

“Thanks for your patience.”

The 252 bus routes is being diverted via Elm Park Avenue, Abbs Cross Lane and Hornchurch Road.

It is not known when the road will reopen.