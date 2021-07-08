Double defibrillator delight for Elm Park thanks to generous donation

Published: 12:26 PM July 8, 2021

Cllrs Barry Mugglestone and Stephanie Nunn pictured with Tigers Junior Football Club chairman Keith Di Palma and grandson Alfie McSweeney. Keith's generous donation means a second defibrillator will be housed in Elm Park station. - Credit: Paul Samboer

Elm Park is to benefit from two new defibrillators after a community campaign exceeded expectations.

In April, ward councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone launched a drive to buy a defibrillator for the Royal British Legion (RBL) site in Maylands Avenue.

The pair - both representatives of the Residents' Group - wanted to gift the local branch with the life-saving device to mark its 75th birthday.

A fundraiser generated a total of £2,514 - eclipsing the £1,531 target earmarked to buy the defibrillator.

Surplus funds will be used to improve the area’s miniature train, gardens and noticeboard.

Cllr Nunn admitted she and Cllr Mugglestone have been "overwhelmed" by the generosity shown by donors, particularly an anonymous £1,000 donation made by a gentleman to honour his late wife.

During the course of the appeal, she received an offer of a second defibrillator from the chairman of Tigers Junior Football Club, Keith Di Palma.

Cllr Nunn continued: "When he got in touch to offer us the defibrillator, we could not believe it. We thought we would struggle, but we achieved more than double what we set out for."

Keith was only too happy to help with this "wonderful, community-spirited" idea.

"I got in touch and they explained that donations were already coming in, and that any money left over was pledged to renovate the little train area next to Elm Park station.

"The planted area is maintained by these two councillors for the benefit of residents. We agreed that it would be ideal to go for two defibrillators.”

The second defibrillator will be installed at the station, news which comes as a relief of Cllr Nunn.

"Previously we had hit a brick wall with Transport for London (TfL) when trying to make enquiries about donating a defibrillator to Elm Park station. That is why the RBL was chosen to receive it.

"However, when we realised we had two, we contacted our local MP Jon Cruddas who got the wheels rolling for us. TfL got in touch, so many thanks to him."