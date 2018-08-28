Elm Park’s singing sergeant encourages residents to Fly Home for Christmas with festive single

Gary Driscoll, an ex-soldier, has turned into a semi professional singer. Picture: Gary Driscoll. Gary Driscoll

A former soldier turned professional singer has released his own Christmas single for the festive season.

Gary Driscoll from Eyhurst Avenue served five tours in Northern Ireland during the height of The Troubles in the Royal Green Jackets regiment.

He released his Christmas single, Fly Home For Christmas on December 4.

“I put my own single out before which is about the Kray Twins,” said Gary.

“It was accompanied by a big Swing band and the same arranger and musicians performed with me for Fly Home for Christmas.

“I’m really pleased with it. The music is outstanding.”

Written by Mark Leen and arranged by Paul Campbell, the lyrics are about being together with your loved ones at Christmas.

Gary added: “I’ve been performing at a lot of social clubs in the local area, but I have mainly been performing covers of songs.

“It’s been really nice to perform my own song and so far it has been really well received.”

Gary became known as the “famous singing sergeant” at Wimbledon in 1992, when rain stopped play and he entertained a crown of 11,000 in Centre Court.

With a unique voice, Gary is able to sing in the styles of greats such as Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Al Jolson, John Holt, Matt Monroe and UB40.

The Elm Park singer’s former single, The Old East End Tonight was about the Kray Twins.

Gary featured in an episode about the Kray Twins in the TV show, The Hairy Bikers, he also performed at Reggie Kray’s funeral in 2003.

Writer, Mark Leen saw Gary’s performance was inspired to write the song, The Old East End Tonight.

Since then the single has featured in two crime films, The Wee Man and Rise Of The Foot Soldier Three.

Gary’s talents have also taken him on national TV on BBC One’s Saturday night show, Tonight’s the Night hosted by John Barrowman.

The singing sergeant will be performing Fly Home For Christmas at the Elm Park Royal British Legion in Maylands Avenue on Saturday, December 22.

Gary’s single is available to buy on Itunes, Spotify and Amazon.