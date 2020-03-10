Search

Elm Park Royal British Legion hopes to reconnect family of First World War soldier with his medal

PUBLISHED: 15:10 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 10 March 2020

A First World War medal was handed in to the Elm Park Royal British Legion branch. Picture: Elm Park RBL

Members of the Elm Park Royal British Legion are trying to track down the family of a First World War soldier after his medal was handed into the branch.

The medal with the details of Henry Arthur Sach, and the wording 'The Great War For Civilisation 1914 - 1919' on it has been given to the branch.

Chairman, councillor Barry Mugglestone, told the Recorder: 'The branch would like to trace a family member of Henry Arthur Sach and see if they would like the medal.

'Especially with this being the year to commemorate 75 years since victory in Europe and victory in Japan. With these two momentous times came the ending of the Second World War.

'The branch would also like to pass our thanks to Sean Connolly for the work in finding out about Henry's history.

'Sadly the ribbon is missing. I am sure this could be purchased.'

Sean, a military researcher who started the Rainham War Memorial project, carried out some research to discover more about Henry's story.

By looking at birth, death and marriage announcements, Sean discovered the soldier was born on May 2, 1888.

He enlisted with the Essex Regiment in 1915 and joined the 12th reserve battalion three days later.

From September 1916 to the end of the war, Henry was transferred to the 2nd Northamptonshire Regiment and lastly Labour Corps.

He survived the war and lived in Aveley High Street in South Ockendon in 1919.

Sean said: 'He never served abroad, which accounts for the single medal. He was considered 'unlikely to make an efficient soldier' - most likely due to health reasons.

'He was married to Ethel Maud Kemp in 1921 after which the couple lived in Ingrebourne Road, Rainham with their three children.

'Henry was employed as a checker and weighman for Thames Board Mill during this period.'

