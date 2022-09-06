'Something else’: Elm Park man pays tribute to wartime hero in 80th birthday Spitfire flight
- Credit: David Goldstein
An 80-year-old man from Elm Park has had a lifetime dream come true as he took to the skies alongside memorabilia from his favourite wartime pilot.
As children, David Goldstein said he and his friends would sneak into Hornchurch airfield and pretend they were fighting in the war.
For David, there was only one character he ever wished to play; wing commander Brendan ‘Paddy’ Finucane.
Regarded as one of the top pilots in Hornchurch, Finucane was tragically killed aged 21.
David’s interest continued long into adulthood, and around four years ago, he was able to make contact with a member of Finucane’s family.
However, the major prize came more recently when his wife and daughters paid for him to have a flight in a Spitfire for his 80th birthday.
Not only that, but Finucane’s family gave David permission to take the pilot’s old cap up into the skies as a tribute.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date confirmed for Japanese-inspired restaurant in Romford
- 2 Lightning believed to have struck Rainham home as roof completely destroyed by fire
- 3 Continuing free parking period among motions tabled ahead of Havering’s full council meeting
- 4 Proposed Rainham Lidl asks for alcohol licence as concern raised about impact on neighbouring school
- 5 The Rising Sun: Decision on premises licence forthcoming after meeting held in private
- 6 Hornchurch drinks store connected to award-winning pub to close due to lack of business
- 7 More Havering schools to be trialled in traffic scheme
- 8 TOWIE star among those to kick off 10k walk in aid of east London children’s hospice
- 9 Man pleads not guilty to Hornchurch pub stabbing, with next court date set
- 10 Gallows Corner flyover: Surveys on structure to begin ahead of potential strengthening and repairs
David described the experience as “something else”, telling the Recorder: “It was sort of bizarre in a way. All these years I have had this fascination with this pilot.”
He added that he knew he would be alright, “because I’ve got Finucane sitting on my shoulder”.
This comes alongside the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Britain, in which RAF Hornchurch was heavily involved.