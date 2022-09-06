David (right) said he became fascinated with pilot Brendan Finucane after moving to Elm Park as a child - Credit: David Goldstein

An 80-year-old man from Elm Park has had a lifetime dream come true as he took to the skies alongside memorabilia from his favourite wartime pilot.

As children, David Goldstein said he and his friends would sneak into Hornchurch airfield and pretend they were fighting in the war.

For David, there was only one character he ever wished to play; wing commander Brendan ‘Paddy’ Finucane.

Regarded as one of the top pilots in Hornchurch, Finucane was tragically killed aged 21.

David’s interest continued long into adulthood, and around four years ago, he was able to make contact with a member of Finucane’s family.

However, the major prize came more recently when his wife and daughters paid for him to have a flight in a Spitfire for his 80th birthday.

Not only that, but Finucane’s family gave David permission to take the pilot’s old cap up into the skies as a tribute.

Finucane's cap alongside photos showing, from left to right, Josephine Icely Hinde, David's friend John Donovan, and Georgina Irish Lang. The pictures were also taken up by David, as both women admired Finucane when they were schoolgirls in the early 1940s - Credit: David Goldstein

David described the experience as “something else”, telling the Recorder: “It was sort of bizarre in a way. All these years I have had this fascination with this pilot.”

He added that he knew he would be alright, “because I’ve got Finucane sitting on my shoulder”.

This comes alongside the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Britain, in which RAF Hornchurch was heavily involved.