Beloved lollipop lady at Elm Park Primary School retires after 18 years

Susan Mead did her last shift as the Elm Park Primary School lollipop lady on May 24. Picture: John Mead Archant

A lollipop lady at an Elm Park primary school has helped guide children safely across South End Road for the last time after 18 years of service.

Long serving crossing patrol person, Susan Mead, has retired after 18 years of volunteering at Elm Park Primary School.

She told the Recorder: "I've seen all of the children grow up.

"It's amazing because you seen them go to junior school, to university and then they start working. They still stop and talk to me long after they've left school.

"I've enjoyed every day of it."

The 65-year-old from Elm Park began working as the school's lollipop lady after working as a dinner lady for seven years at the same school.

Susan said she will always have fond memories of the children, their parents and the motorists who gave her a friendly wave as she went about her work at the crossing.

She won't miss the wind, rain, ice and occasional speeding driver who failed to stop for a red light.

One of the dilemmas Susan faced was having to remember on a daily basis whose turn it was to press the traffic light button which was a privilege reserved for the best behaved pupils.

To mark the occasion of her retirement, Elm Park Primary School held a special assembly for Susan on Friday, May 24 in which they thanked her for her 18 years of service.

Susan was presented with a big bunch of flowers and a M&S gift card which was donated by staff and pupils at the school.

She described her last crossing as "very emotional".

"They're all so friendly. I felt like I was part of a little family."

Speaking about her decision to retire, Susan said: "I'm that bit older now, my husband has been retired for three years and we want to spend more time together."

The former dinner lady was also instrumental in setting up the 2nd Elm Park Rainbows which continues to this day at the school.

"I'm sad to go but I know I've made the right decision," said Susan.

"It's been an experience."