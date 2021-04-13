News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Elm Park pays tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:20 PM April 13, 2021   
Elm Park mourns Prince Philip

A Holy Communion was held at St Nicholas Church in Elm Park on Sunday, April 11 to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Elm Park has marked the passing of Prince Philip with a ceremony held at St Nicholas Church.

A Holy Communion service took place on Sunday (April 11) to mourn the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

Father Tom Keighley described the ceremony as a "privilege": "National mourning is a rare event and so it took some rapid footwork to get the service together."

Father Tom Keighley preached the sermon at the service, which was presided over by parish priest Reverend Amanda Keighley, and assisted by senior curate Fr David Perry. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Elm Park ward councillors Barry Mugglestone and Stephanie Nunn were in attendance, alongside the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering, Colonel Markham P Bryant, who represented the Crown.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering, Colonel Markham P Bryant, pictured with his wife wife, Mrs Enid Bryant. - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Fr Keighley's sermon reflected on Prince Philip's "concerns about religion", as well as initiatives he had sponsored in training for senior clergy and on unity across all faiths.

The service - presided over by Reverend Amanda Keighley, assisted by senior curate Fr David Perry - was watched by more than 1,000 people via online streams.



Prince Philip
Hornchurch News
Havering News

