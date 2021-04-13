Elm Park pays tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
- Credit: Andrew Ruff
Elm Park has marked the passing of Prince Philip with a ceremony held at St Nicholas Church.
A Holy Communion service took place on Sunday (April 11) to mourn the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.
Father Tom Keighley described the ceremony as a "privilege": "National mourning is a rare event and so it took some rapid footwork to get the service together."
Elm Park ward councillors Barry Mugglestone and Stephanie Nunn were in attendance, alongside the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering, Colonel Markham P Bryant, who represented the Crown.
Fr Keighley's sermon reflected on Prince Philip's "concerns about religion", as well as initiatives he had sponsored in training for senior clergy and on unity across all faiths.
You may also want to watch:
The service - presided over by Reverend Amanda Keighley, assisted by senior curate Fr David Perry - was watched by more than 1,000 people via online streams.
Most Read
- 1 Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease
- 2 Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens
- 3 Neighbour’s fury as resident ‘advertises his cottage as illegal tip’
- 4 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
- 5 Heritage: Mystery of the moated mound on Romford Hill
- 6 Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl
- 7 Police unit for 'high-harm' crimes tackles hike in domestic incidents
- 8 Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen
- 9 Romford mum's success setting up children's clothing business amid pandemic
- 10 Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing