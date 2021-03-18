Elm Park amateur photographer captures 'wonders of nature'
- Credit: Biplab Chakraborty
These stunning snaps of birds have been captured by an Elm Park amateur photographer.
Biplab Chakraborty took these photos while out exploring Havering's parks and open spaces with his wife, two children and dog Milo.
The photos include shots of great crested grebes, a robin and a starling.
The Upminster Camera Club member said he loves nature and being outdoors.
Biplab added: "I often carry my camera with me simply to capture the wonders of nature through my lens.
"I do have a special interest for birds and wildlife but like to photograph anything beautiful and natural that catches my eye."
Both he and his wife are science teachers and Biplab said they take "extra interest" in nature.
"We want to raise awareness through my images among our students and the community about how important it is to maintain the balance and conserve the flora and fauna we have around us."