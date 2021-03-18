Elm Park amateur photographer captures 'wonders of nature'

Published: 12:00 PM March 18, 2021

Elm Park amateur photographer Biplab Chakraborty has taken pictures of nature in Havering parks and open spaces. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

These stunning snaps of birds have been captured by an Elm Park amateur photographer.

Biplab Chakraborty took these photos while out exploring Havering's parks and open spaces with his wife, two children and dog Milo.

A robin calls out. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

The photos include shots of great crested grebes, a robin and a starling.

Great crested grebes on the water. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

The Upminster Camera Club member said he loves nature and being outdoors.

A starling perches on a branch. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

Biplab added: "I often carry my camera with me simply to capture the wonders of nature through my lens.

A blue tit. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

You may also want to watch:

"I do have a special interest for birds and wildlife but like to photograph anything beautiful and natural that catches my eye."

A great tit. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

Both he and his wife are science teachers and Biplab said they take "extra interest" in nature.

A dunnock makes itself heard. - Credit: Biplab Chakraborty

"We want to raise awareness through my images among our students and the community about how important it is to maintain the balance and conserve the flora and fauna we have around us."