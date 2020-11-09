Search

Advanced search

Remembrance Sunday: ‘Deeply respectful’ service takes place at St Nicholas Church in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 12:08 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 09 November 2020

People attended the socially-distanced service in Elm Park on Sunday (November 8). Picture: Andrew Ruff

People attended the socially-distanced service in Elm Park on Sunday (November 8). Picture: Andrew Ruff

Archant

The residents of Elm Park marked this year’s Remembrance Sunday with services at the Royal British Legion (RBL) and St Nicholas Church.

Chairman of the Elm Park Royal British Legion Councillor Barry Mugglestone paying his respects. Picture: Cllr Stephanie NunnChairman of the Elm Park Royal British Legion Councillor Barry Mugglestone paying his respects. Picture: Cllr Stephanie Nunn

With Covid-19 altering the typical proceedings, wreaths were first laid at the Elm Park RBL before people made their way to a socially-distanced commemoration at the church.

You may also want to watch:

Many of the 100-plus attendees joined in with a rendition of ‘O God our help in ages past’, before a Remembrance prayer was read by Elm Park RBL chairman Cllr Barry Mugglestone and 11-year old Carys Hayward.

Elm Park's Councillor Stephanie Nunn laid a wreath as part of the Remembrance Sunday service held on November 8. Picture: Cllr Stephanie NunnElm Park's Councillor Stephanie Nunn laid a wreath as part of the Remembrance Sunday service held on November 8. Picture: Cllr Stephanie Nunn

The service — attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colonel Markham Bryant — concluded with renditions of the Last Post and the national anthem.

Father Tom Keighley, one of four officiates on the day, said he was “pleased” with how the service went, adding: “Despite the constraints of this year, all commented on how glad they had been to be able to pay their respects. We also streamed the service on both Facebook and YouTube, with nearly 850 people watching it.”

Cllr Stephanie Nunn, also in attendance, described it as “a Remembrance Sunday with a difference this year, but deeply respectful just the same”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Number of Havering residents on unemployment benefit almost triples in a year

MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas said the number of unemployed claimants in Dagenham in his constituency was 6,580. This represents a rate of 9.4pc, the national average is 6.5pc. Picture: Pawel Szewczyk

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths higher before new lockdown than they were last time

In the seven days up to October 27, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths, according to NHS data. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Number of Havering residents on unemployment benefit almost triples in a year

MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas said the number of unemployed claimants in Dagenham in his constituency was 6,580. This represents a rate of 9.4pc, the national average is 6.5pc. Picture: Pawel Szewczyk

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths higher before new lockdown than they were last time

In the seven days up to October 27, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths, according to NHS data. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Remembrance Sunday: ‘Deeply respectful’ service takes place at St Nicholas Church in Elm Park

People attended the socially-distanced service in Elm Park on Sunday (November 8). Picture: Andrew Ruff

West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

Number of Havering residents on unemployment benefit almost triples in a year

MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas said the number of unemployed claimants in Dagenham in his constituency was 6,580. This represents a rate of 9.4pc, the national average is 6.5pc. Picture: Pawel Szewczyk

Dagenham boss McMahon pleased for the players to progress into FA Cup second round

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Recorder letters: A Beatle’s visit, the Iona Club and events cancelled

The Beatles filming Help in 1965. Picture: PA Archive