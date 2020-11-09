Remembrance Sunday: ‘Deeply respectful’ service takes place at St Nicholas Church in Elm Park
PUBLISHED: 12:08 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 09 November 2020
The residents of Elm Park marked this year’s Remembrance Sunday with services at the Royal British Legion (RBL) and St Nicholas Church.
With Covid-19 altering the typical proceedings, wreaths were first laid at the Elm Park RBL before people made their way to a socially-distanced commemoration at the church.
Many of the 100-plus attendees joined in with a rendition of ‘O God our help in ages past’, before a Remembrance prayer was read by Elm Park RBL chairman Cllr Barry Mugglestone and 11-year old Carys Hayward.
The service — attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colonel Markham Bryant — concluded with renditions of the Last Post and the national anthem.
Father Tom Keighley, one of four officiates on the day, said he was “pleased” with how the service went, adding: “Despite the constraints of this year, all commented on how glad they had been to be able to pay their respects. We also streamed the service on both Facebook and YouTube, with nearly 850 people watching it.”
Cllr Stephanie Nunn, also in attendance, described it as “a Remembrance Sunday with a difference this year, but deeply respectful just the same”.
