Residents enjoy beautiful displays at Elm Park Horticultural Guild's annual flower show

Councillor Stephanie Nunn atElm Park Horticultural Guild's Summer Flower Show on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Archant

More than 100 cream teas were sold at this year's Summer Flower Show in Elm Park.

Residents enjoyed Hazel's famous cream teas at the Elm Park Horticultural Guild's (EPHG) Summer Flower Show at the Assembly Hall in Eyhurst Avenue on Saturday, June 22.

Richard Mummery told the Recorder: "We had a wonderful day, weather-wise and visitor-wise as we had over 200 people visit on the day.

"Major prize winners were Chris Dale from Ipswich who won the Sweet Pea Cup for most points in the sweet pea classes.

"He also won the National Sweet Pea Society's bronze medal for the best vase of sweet peas.

"Our horticultural judge, Bob Wiseman of the Essex Guild of Horticultural Judges said it had been a long time since he had seen such high quality sweet peas!"

As well as flowers, fruit and vegetable displays, there was a photography exhibition, arts and crafts, children's activities and baking.

Picture: Stephanie Nunn

Best Rose in the rose classes was awarded to Pat Gazley and for her Havering in Bloom entry, Barbara Smith won Best in the Floral Art classes.

Sarah Leeson won the Best in Homecraft for her Cake made using Summer Fruits.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone were on hand for advice and details were shared about Elm Park's efforts to take part in London in Bloom.

EPHG's show secretary, Jeremy Wilkes, said he was "delighted" with Summer Show and he is now preparing with the committee for the Autumn Show on August 31.