Businesses present Elm Park garden shop owner with gifts on closing day

Christopher Cooper, Heather Measom and owner Marion Bolton with leaving gifts and cards from friends, local councillors, customers and fellow shop keepers.

Elm Park businesses gathered at a well-known shop to celebrate its closure after 59 years of selling garden supplies.

Marion Bolton outside her shop. Picture: Melissa Page Marion Bolton outside her shop. Picture: Melissa Page

Webb's Garden Supplies in Elm Parade celebrated its penultimate day as a business with a special closing ceremony on Friday, July 26.

The shop was built in 1955 and taken over by the owner's parents in 1960.

Marion Bolton, owner of Webb's Garden Supplies, told the Recorder: "They all came along and presented me with gifts. It was lovely.

"I was a bit overwhelmed by all the cards and good wishes.

Marion Bolton (third from left) with councillors, fellow shop keepers, friends and family outside the shop. Picture: Melissa Page Marion Bolton (third from left) with councillors, fellow shop keepers, friends and family outside the shop. Picture: Melissa Page

"[The shop] has been here ever since I was 11.

"I think it's going to be a complete change of life for me, but it's about time I had a bit of a rest."

Webb's lease was coming to an end, and instead of signing on for another five years, Marion, 69, decided to retire.

Owner Marion Bolton received gifts from friends and local businesses. Picture: Melissa Page Owner Marion Bolton received gifts from friends and local businesses. Picture: Melissa Page

Bhups Battu, owner of the Eye Clinic in Elm Park, presented Marion with a hamper of gifts and cards from businesses and residents which Karen Ames, secretary of the Elm Park regeneration group, had been collecting in the Eye Clinic for the past few weeks.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn added: "We are so sorry to lose this longstanding shop from Elm Park.

"The warmth shown to Marion is a mark of the excellent service and friendly advice given over the years and Webbs will be sadly missed.

"It is tough for local shops now with increasing rents and parking charges, but in this case Marion didn't feel she wanted to renew her lease for another five years, so we all wish her well in her retirement."

The garden supplies shop officially closed on Saturday, July 27.