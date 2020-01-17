Elm Park couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

Tim and Josie Keane received a letter from the Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: John Keane Archant

An Elm Park couple celebrated the milestone achievement of a 60 year marriage with a letter from the Queen.

Tim and Josie Keane met in Ireland in 1959.

The couple are from small neighbouring towns in Ireland - Kilkee and Kilkrush in Co Clare - but moved independently to England in 1954.

It was when Tim and Josie were visiting Ireland in 1959 that they met at a dance.

Two years later and they were married, and on Thursday, January 16 the couple were thrilled to receive a letter from the Queen congratulating them on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Tim told the Recorder that the secret to a long marriage was honesty.

He said: "It's just about being honest with one another.

"You've got to be able to give and take."

Tim, 84, and Josie, 81, have lived in Elm Park for 33 years. They have five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Their extended family from Australia will be joining them on Sunday, January 19 for another celebration.