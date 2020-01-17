Search

Advanced search

Elm Park couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2020

Tim and Josie Keane received a letter from the Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: John Keane

Tim and Josie Keane received a letter from the Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Picture: John Keane

Archant

An Elm Park couple celebrated the milestone achievement of a 60 year marriage with a letter from the Queen.

Josie and Tim Keane from Elm Park have been married for 60 years.Josie and Tim Keane from Elm Park have been married for 60 years.

Tim and Josie Keane met in Ireland in 1959.

The couple are from small neighbouring towns in Ireland - Kilkee and Kilkrush in Co Clare - but moved independently to England in 1954.

It was when Tim and Josie were visiting Ireland in 1959 that they met at a dance.

You may also want to watch:

Two years later and they were married, and on Thursday, January 16 the couple were thrilled to receive a letter from the Queen congratulating them on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Tim told the Recorder that the secret to a long marriage was honesty.

He said: "It's just about being honest with one another.

"You've got to be able to give and take."

Tim, 84, and Josie, 81, have lived in Elm Park for 33 years. They have five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Their extended family from Australia will be joining them on Sunday, January 19 for another celebration.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Kate takes Spanish step while Havering are in the medals over at Lee Valley

Havering's Stephanie Okoro won gold at the South of England champs

Wilson at the double to help Havering women hold on for point with leaders Holcombe

Havering's Pippa Wilson (right) netted twice against leaders Holcombe (pic Alan Radley)

Pitchley starting to plan for next season as easy-going import duo extend contracts

Vilius Krakauskas attacks for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Athletics: Harold Wood members record Raphael parkrun bests

Harold Wood members face the camera

Manager Stimson signs new deal at Hornchurch ahead of next test with Leatherhead

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists