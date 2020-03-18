Save First Step: Elm Park councillors raise funds for Hornchurch charity with cheese and wine evening

Elm Park councillors raised more than £900 for First Step with a cheese and wine evening. Picture: Paul Samboer Archant

Supporters of a Hornchurch charity raised more than £900 for First Step with their third annual cheese and wine evening.

First Step in Tangmere Crescent provides vital support for youngsters with disabilities and special needs.

Last year the charity announced it was at risk of closure due to lack of funds.

Elm Park councillor Stephanie Nunn said: “Although Barry and I organise the event, our friends and family are very generous with donations as everyone has a soft spot for First Step. Money was donated as well as wine and raffle prizes.

“No one wants First Step to close after 31 years. Many people have had a member of their family attend there or know someone who has.”

On Saturday, March 14 cllr Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone organised a raffle, treasure hunt, wine tasting competition and a competitive game of win a bottle of champagne by throwing the nearest £1 coin to the bottle.

“Money is still coming in and the total currently stands at £905,” said cllr Nunn.

“We would like to sincerely thank all those who gave donations whether they attended or not.

“We are so pleased to help this wonderful charity that offers support to special needs children and their families.”