Elm Park Illuminations: Residents gather for festive Christmas lights switch-on

Elm Park turned on its Christmas lights on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Archant

More than 200 children visited Santa's Grotto in Elm Park at the Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 28.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton and councillor Barry Mugglestone. Picture: Stephanie Nunn The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton and councillor Barry Mugglestone. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The lights were turned on at 5pm by Mr Cole from Coles Furniture in Station Parade and the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton.

Cake World in The Broadway won the Best Shop Window prize and Best Dressed Shop Assistants prize went to Hair in Elm Park Avenue.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn with the Mayor of Havering at the Elm Park Illuminations 2019. Councillor Stephanie Nunn with the Mayor of Havering at the Elm Park Illuminations 2019.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn told the Recorder: "There was a great atmosphere in the town centre.

Cake World won the Best Shop Window prize at the Elm Park Illuminations event on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Cake World won the Best Shop Window prize at the Elm Park Illuminations event on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

"Thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers and residents for bringing the Christmas spirit to Elm Park."

The Eye Clinic hosted a raffle which remains open for the next two weeks.

On Saturday, December 7 the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre returns starting at 10am.