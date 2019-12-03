Search

Advanced search

Elm Park Illuminations: Residents gather for festive Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 08:05 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 03 December 2019

Elm Park turned on its Christmas lights on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

Elm Park turned on its Christmas lights on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

Archant

More than 200 children visited Santa's Grotto in Elm Park at the Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 28.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton and councillor Barry Mugglestone. Picture: Stephanie NunnThe Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton and councillor Barry Mugglestone. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The lights were turned on at 5pm by Mr Cole from Coles Furniture in Station Parade and the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton.

Cake World in The Broadway won the Best Shop Window prize and Best Dressed Shop Assistants prize went to Hair in Elm Park Avenue.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn with the Mayor of Havering at the Elm Park Illuminations 2019.Councillor Stephanie Nunn with the Mayor of Havering at the Elm Park Illuminations 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Stephanie Nunn told the Recorder: "There was a great atmosphere in the town centre.

Cake World won the Best Shop Window prize at the Elm Park Illuminations event on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie NunnCake World won the Best Shop Window prize at the Elm Park Illuminations event on Thursday, November 28. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

"Thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers and residents for bringing the Christmas spirit to Elm Park."

The Eye Clinic hosted a raffle which remains open for the next two weeks.

On Saturday, December 7 the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre returns starting at 10am.

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Hornchurch crash out of Essex Senior Cup to Chelmsforfd

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Shelter report: One in 12 children homeless in parts of east London

A child living in temporary accommodation. A report release by the charity Shelter on December 3 found there are 88,000 like him in the capital. Picture: Shelter.

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists