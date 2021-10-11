Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated

Published: 4:22 PM October 11, 2021

Lettering on the ground outside an Elm Park car park is being investigated, it has been confirmed.

The private facility on the corner of Northwood Avenue and Saint Nicholas Avenue is managed by One Parking Solution Limited.

A resident - who wishes to remain anonymous - has claimed painted signage at the entrance and exit of the car park has been drawn on the council's footpath.

This newspaper has learned that environment enforcement officers from the council have visited the site and sent One Parking Solution two fixed penalty notices and a community protection warning demanding the removal of the lettering.

When approached for an update, a spokesperson for Havering Council said it is unable to comment on an "ongoing investigation".

You may also want to watch:

One Parking Solution Limited has not responded to a request for comment.