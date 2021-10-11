Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
- Credit: Cash Boyle
Lettering on the ground outside an Elm Park car park is being investigated, it has been confirmed.
The private facility on the corner of Northwood Avenue and Saint Nicholas Avenue is managed by One Parking Solution Limited.
A resident - who wishes to remain anonymous - has claimed painted signage at the entrance and exit of the car park has been drawn on the council's footpath.
This newspaper has learned that environment enforcement officers from the council have visited the site and sent One Parking Solution two fixed penalty notices and a community protection warning demanding the removal of the lettering.
When approached for an update, a spokesperson for Havering Council said it is unable to comment on an "ongoing investigation".
You may also want to watch:
One Parking Solution Limited has not responded to a request for comment.
Most Read
- 1 'Legal challenge' prompts fresh application to convert former Mothercare into Aldi
- 2 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 3 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
- 4 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
- 5 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Romford following ‘challenging time for many’
- 6 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
- 7 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 8 Road and rail round-up: Beware of these disruptions next week
- 9 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 10 Did you go to this Gidea Park school? Appeal to find former pupils for centenary reunion