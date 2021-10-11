News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:22 PM October 11, 2021   
Elm Park car park

The car park in Elm Park - Credit: Cash Boyle

Lettering on the ground outside an Elm Park car park is being investigated, it has been confirmed.

The private facility on the corner of Northwood Avenue and Saint Nicholas Avenue is managed by One Parking Solution Limited.

A resident - who wishes to remain anonymous - has claimed painted signage at the entrance and exit of the car park has been drawn on the council's footpath.

This newspaper has learned that environment enforcement officers from the council have visited the site and sent One Parking Solution two fixed penalty notices and a community protection warning demanding the removal of the lettering.

When approached for an update, a spokesperson for Havering Council said it is unable to comment on an "ongoing investigation".

You may also want to watch:

One Parking Solution Limited has not responded to a request for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Legal challenge' prompts fresh application to convert former Mothercare into Aldi
  2. 2 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
  3. 3 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
  1. 4 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
  2. 5 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Romford following ‘challenging time for many’
  3. 6 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
  4. 7 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  5. 8 Road and rail round-up: Beware of these disruptions next week
  6. 9 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
  7. 10 Did you go to this Gidea Park school? Appeal to find former pupils for centenary reunion
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford

Crime

Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery

Michael Cox and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Former TV presenter given additional sentence

Chelmsford Crown Court

Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Sunny's funeral was held at the Romford Baptist Church at 2pm on Monday, October 4. 

Video

'Faithful friend' to many: Sunny Oduyemi is laid to rest

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

'We need it to be built': Uncertainty over future of Beam Park station

Michael Cox and Alastair Lockhart, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon