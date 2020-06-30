Elm Park flag raising marks Armed Forces Day

Cllr Barry Mugglestone and John Watson, chairman and deputy chairman of the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion, hold the Armed Forces Day flag. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Stephanie Nunn

A flag was raised in Elm Park to commemorate Armed Forces Day, which honours those who serve the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and John Watson, chairman and deputy chairman of the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion, hoisted the flag outside the building in Maylands Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

The annual day commmemorating the Armed Forces community took place on Saturday, June 27 but Havering’s parade, which usually takes place in Romford, was called off because of the coronavirus crisis.

The council instead hosted celebrations on its Facebook page.

When announcing the parade cancellation, council leader Damian White said: “Each year this special occasion receives an incredible response from people across Havering, and whilst we must celebrate differently this year, our appreciation for our armed forces in keeping us safe remains as strong as ever.”