Elm Park flag raising marks Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 15:32 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 30 June 2020

Cllr Barry Mugglestone and John Watson, chairman and deputy chairman of the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion, hold the Armed Forces Day flag. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

Cllr Barry Mugglestone and John Watson, chairman and deputy chairman of the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion, hold the Armed Forces Day flag. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

Stephanie Nunn

A flag was raised in Elm Park to commemorate Armed Forces Day, which honours those who serve the country.

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and John Watson, chairman and deputy chairman of the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion, hoisted the flag outside the building in Maylands Avenue.

The annual day commmemorating the Armed Forces community took place on Saturday, June 27 but Havering’s parade, which usually takes place in Romford, was called off because of the coronavirus crisis.

The council instead hosted celebrations on its Facebook page.

When announcing the parade cancellation, council leader Damian White said: “Each year this special occasion receives an incredible response from people across Havering, and whilst we must celebrate differently this year, our appreciation for our armed forces in keeping us safe remains as strong as ever.”

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

Free parking for Havering residents to end except for NHS and care workers, council reveals

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Armed police attend Rainham street with four people arrested on suspicion of firearm possession

Armed police attended Mungo Park Road in Rainham this afternoon. Picture: Google

Havering Council approves Hornchurch retirement village

The Hornchurch retirement village has had the go ahead from the council. Picture: Havering Council

