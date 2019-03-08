Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to 'bubbly, fun' Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a "bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh". Archant

The parents of a 22-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car on the A12 say she had a "caring heart of gold nature".

Ellie Isaacs, 22, from Gidea Park died following a collision with a car on the A12. Ellie Isaacs, 22, from Gidea Park died following a collision with a car on the A12.

Ellie Isaacs was involved in a collision with a car in Gallows Corner on Wednesday, June 19.

She was rushed to hospital but sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, June 21.

Ellie's mum Lisa, described Ellie as a "bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh".

She told the Recorder: "Ellie was very family orientated and loved us all so much.

"She was a fantastic auntie to her nieces and nephews Alfie, Frankie, Lillie, Mollie, Harry and baby Nellie - they all loved her so much. "Ellie walked into our house and would light it up.

"She would come in to me and not say 'hello mum' but 'hi hun'. If there were a few of us it would be hi guys how are you's."

Ellie was the youngest of four. She had a sister Laura, 33, brother Jack, 28, and sister Georgeia, aged 25.

She had plans to move in with her boyfriend, Perry Trotman, who is "absolutely heartbroken" at the loss of his girlfriend.

"Ellie had another side to her that was feisty and argumentative and would take my clothes without asking and deny she had them," said Lisa.

"I would then find them in her room and she would swear blind that I had put them there by mistake.

"She would use all my make up. I had to sleep with this under the mattress to stop her using it all.

"As you can imagine myself, her Dad Terry and the whole family are absolutely devastated that we have lost our beautiful daughter.

"Myself and her dad do not know how we are going to carry on.

"We just can't imagine life without our baby girl."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Police launched an appeal for information for information.

Det Sgt Jose Qureshi, who is leading the investigation, said: "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"I am asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information asked to contact the SCIU on 020 8597 4874, tweet @MetCC or call 101 ref CAD 7861/19Jun.