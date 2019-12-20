Rainham cancer survivor travels country to personally deliver gifts to dying children

Danielle Lazenby is personally delivering gifts to children's hospices across the country. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Archant

After surviving cancer a Rainham mother is delivering toys to all of the children's hospices across the UK dressed as an elf.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Ellenor Hospice in Gravesend on December 9. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Ellenor Hospice in Gravesend on December 9. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Danielle Lazenby was sitting with her daughter last year and marvelling at how magical Christmas is for children who believe in Santa Claus so she decided to become an elf and deliver toys to all 54 children's hospices across the UK.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Norwich on December 8. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Danielle the elf delivering gifts to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Norwich on December 8. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Danielle set up a Facebook fundraiser so friends could donate and along with her own money she raised more than £1,500.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Keech Hospice in Luton on December 14. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Keech Hospice in Luton on December 14. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

She said: "I battled breast cancer in 2016 and whilst I am thankful I am in remission, I cannot imagine how those beautiful children cope with the gruelling treatment. I wanted to try and bring a little joy."

The 27 Christmas sacks that Danielle will be delivering to hospices she can't attend in person. Picture: Danielle Lazenby The 27 Christmas sacks that Danielle will be delivering to hospices she can't attend in person. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Due to weather warnings and scheduling issues with some hospice staff, she is sending Christmas gifts to 26 hospices but personally delivering to all the others.

So far Danielle has personally delivered gifts to seven hospices wearing her elf costume and will travel from December 20 to Christmas Eve to hand out the rest.