Rainham cancer survivor travels country to personally deliver gifts to dying children
PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2019
Archant
After surviving cancer a Rainham mother is delivering toys to all of the children's hospices across the UK dressed as an elf.
Danielle Lazenby was sitting with her daughter last year and marvelling at how magical Christmas is for children who believe in Santa Claus so she decided to become an elf and deliver toys to all 54 children's hospices across the UK.
Danielle set up a Facebook fundraiser so friends could donate and along with her own money she raised more than £1,500.
She said: "I battled breast cancer in 2016 and whilst I am thankful I am in remission, I cannot imagine how those beautiful children cope with the gruelling treatment. I wanted to try and bring a little joy."
Due to weather warnings and scheduling issues with some hospice staff, she is sending Christmas gifts to 26 hospices but personally delivering to all the others.
So far Danielle has personally delivered gifts to seven hospices wearing her elf costume and will travel from December 20 to Christmas Eve to hand out the rest.