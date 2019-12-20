Search

Advanced search

Rainham cancer survivor travels country to personally deliver gifts to dying children

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2019

Danielle Lazenby is personally delivering gifts to children's hospices across the country. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Danielle Lazenby is personally delivering gifts to children's hospices across the country. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Archant

After surviving cancer a Rainham mother is delivering toys to all of the children's hospices across the UK dressed as an elf.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Ellenor Hospice in Gravesend on December 9. Picture: Danielle LazenbyDanielle the elf delivering gifts to Ellenor Hospice in Gravesend on December 9. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Danielle Lazenby was sitting with her daughter last year and marvelling at how magical Christmas is for children who believe in Santa Claus so she decided to become an elf and deliver toys to all 54 children's hospices across the UK.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Norwich on December 8. Picture: Danielle LazenbyDanielle the elf delivering gifts to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Norwich on December 8. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

You may also want to watch:

Danielle set up a Facebook fundraiser so friends could donate and along with her own money she raised more than £1,500.

Danielle the elf delivering gifts to Keech Hospice in Luton on December 14. Picture: Danielle LazenbyDanielle the elf delivering gifts to Keech Hospice in Luton on December 14. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

She said: "I battled breast cancer in 2016 and whilst I am thankful I am in remission, I cannot imagine how those beautiful children cope with the gruelling treatment. I wanted to try and bring a little joy."

The 27 Christmas sacks that Danielle will be delivering to hospices she can't attend in person. Picture: Danielle LazenbyThe 27 Christmas sacks that Danielle will be delivering to hospices she can't attend in person. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Due to weather warnings and scheduling issues with some hospice staff, she is sending Christmas gifts to 26 hospices but personally delivering to all the others.

So far Danielle has personally delivered gifts to seven hospices wearing her elf costume and will travel from December 20 to Christmas Eve to hand out the rest.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Title-chasing Havering leave Essex Cross-Country League rivals languishing yet again

Havering's winning under-15 girls' squad at Writtle (pic Jerry Canty)

Daggers blog: A replay rollercoaster!

Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How to deal with discrimination at grassroots level

The Essex FA have given advice on how clubs should report discrimination at grassroots level

Pitchley asks young Raiders to end year on a high note with win over Invicta rivals

Alan Lack attacks for Raiders against Invicta Dynamos (pic Nikki Day)

Urchins Stimson expecting tough East Thurrock clash

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Aaron Barnes of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists