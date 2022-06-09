News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:15 AM June 9, 2022
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

A number of lucky residents in east and north London won the People’s Postcode Lottery last month - Credit: Guy Newman

A number of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.  

Eleven postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in May, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry. 

Addresses in Ilford, Highgate, Hornchurch and Chigwell were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.  

The winning postcodes in May:  

  • E18 2JL - Hillcrest Road in South Woodford
  • IG1 2QG - Fairway Gardens in Ilford
  • RM2 6LX - Main Road in Gidea Park
  • N6 4QD - Bramalea Close in Highgate
  • E2 0RB - Mace Street in Bethnal Green
  • IG11 0NR - Roycraft Avenue in Barking
  • E20 1DS - Sunrise Close in Stratford
  • E13 9JD - Southern Road in Plaistow
  • RM11 3DA - Wingletye Lane in Hornchurch
  • IG7 6JD - Grove Lane in Chigwell
  • E7 9BL - Odessa Road in Forest Gate

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.  

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize  

London Live News
Postcode Lottery
North London News
East London News

Don't Miss

Laburnum Avenue residents

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Hornchurch street party serves up Jubilee feast 'fit for the Queen'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Vauxhall car dealership on London road may be demolished to make way for new homes

Housing News

Bid to replace Romford car dealership with 72-home development

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Dovers Corner Industrial Estate in Rainham

Housing News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Havering recently

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon