Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
Published: 10:15 AM June 9, 2022
- Credit: Guy Newman
A number of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.
Eleven postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in May, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.
Addresses in Ilford, Highgate, Hornchurch and Chigwell were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.
The winning postcodes in May:
- E18 2JL - Hillcrest Road in South Woodford
- IG1 2QG - Fairway Gardens in Ilford
- RM2 6LX - Main Road in Gidea Park
- N6 4QD - Bramalea Close in Highgate
- E2 0RB - Mace Street in Bethnal Green
- IG11 0NR - Roycraft Avenue in Barking
- E20 1DS - Sunrise Close in Stratford
- E13 9JD - Southern Road in Plaistow
- RM11 3DA - Wingletye Lane in Hornchurch
- IG7 6JD - Grove Lane in Chigwell
- E7 9BL - Odessa Road in Forest Gate
Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.
To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize