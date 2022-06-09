A number of lucky residents in east and north London won the People’s Postcode Lottery last month - Credit: Guy Newman

A number of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Eleven postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in May, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Ilford, Highgate, Hornchurch and Chigwell were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in May:

E18 2JL - Hillcrest Road in South Woodford

IG1 2QG - Fairway Gardens in Ilford

RM2 6LX - Main Road in Gidea Park

N6 4QD - Bramalea Close in Highgate

E2 0RB - Mace Street in Bethnal Green

IG11 0NR - Roycraft Avenue in Barking

E20 1DS - Sunrise Close in Stratford

E13 9JD - Southern Road in Plaistow

RM11 3DA - Wingletye Lane in Hornchurch

IG7 6JD - Grove Lane in Chigwell

E7 9BL - Odessa Road in Forest Gate

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize