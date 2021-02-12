Electrician made 'significant contribution' to boy's death, court hears
- Credit: Met Police
An electrician “failed in his duty” to ensure a pub’s garden lights were safe, which proved to be a “significant contribution” to a young boy’s death, a court heard.
Colin Naylor, 74, installed the outdoor lights at the King Harold pub, Harold Wood, in June 2018 – three months before seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell was killed.
The schoolboy died after he sat on one of the lights, while holding on to a nearby metal railing with his hand, causing electricity to “flow through his body” on September 11, 2018.
The pub’s electrician Mr Naylor, from Rayleigh in Essex, denies manslaughter by gross negligence. He worked at the pub for three months between April and June 2018, earning £150-a-day.
Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (February 12) that Mr Naylor “turned a blind eye” to the state of the King Harold’s faulty electrics.
Summing up, he said: “The reality of this case may well be that you have got someone who rather regrets the fact they turned a blind eye and didn’t do their job properly.”
Mr Naylor told police the state of the pub’s distribution board in the cellar, known at fuse box DB1A, caused him to “raise an eyebrow” because it was “untidy”.
Most Read
- 1 New criteria proposed for getting onto council house waiting list
- 2 ‘You wear it well’: Rod Stewart's son Liam dons Raiders shirt
- 3 Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant
- 4 Brentwood multi-retailer forced to close as it's 'not an essential store'
- 5 Electrician admits he should have tested 'untidy' fuse box before death
- 6 Events firm refused Covid-19 help, despite rules banning public gatherings
- 7 Council not making fortnightly calls as promised says nursery manager
- 8 Lockdown learning: Havering students share their experience
- 9 Havering Council to downsize offices to save costs
- 10 Romford man among those charged with exploitation and prostitution offences
The defective garden lights were not properly earthed via that same board, nor were they sufficiently insulated to prevent water ingress, according to a Health and Safety investigation.
Mr Penny continued: “So far as Mr Naylor is concerned, throughout a period of three months, he was never involved in testing of earthing arrangements of DB1A at any stage because he didn’t want to get involved, it wasn’t his job, or because it was going to be done by someone else further down the line.”
He referenced the evidence of a builder and a barman, who both highlighted the state of the pub’s electrics to landlord David Bearman, Mr Naylor’s brother-in-law.
Bearman, of Ardleigh Road, Romford, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence, as well as stealing electricity through the unmetered supply, and will be sentenced in due course.
“The failure on the part of Mr Naylor is truly exceptionally bad,” concluded Mr Penny.
“What he knew from the get-go provides a compelling picture that he failed in his duty and that failure made a significant contribution to young Harvey’s death.”
Mr Naylor’s legal representative Graham Trembath QC will give a closing speech for the defence on Monday (February 15), before Judge Martyn Zeidman directs the jury of 10 to reach a verdict.
The trial continues.