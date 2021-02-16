Breaking

An electrician has been found guilty of a heath and safety offence but cleared of manslaughter after a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing in a pub garden.

Colin Naylor, 74, from Rayleigh in Essex, installed garden lights at the King Harold, as part of a three-month employment at the Harold Wood pub which ended in June 2018.

Schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell was killed when an electric shock “flowed through his body” as he grasped a metal railing while sitting on one of the defective garden lights on September 11, 2018.

Mr Naylor was found guilty of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act by 'failing to take reasonable care to limit the risk or prevent the danger of serious injury or death'.

However, a jury of 10 people at Snaresbrook Crown Court decided unanimously that he was not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Mr Naylor has been granted bail until sentencing on a date still to be determined.

Judge Martyn Zeidman told him: "A jury has unanimously and speedily found you guilty of breaching your duty.

"The fact I'm granting you bail gives no indication to the ultimate sentence. It is a real serious breach."

The pub's then landlord David Bearman, who is Mr Naylor's brother-in-law, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

Young Harvey’s mum and dad, Danielle Jones and Lewis Tyrrell, were both in the courtroom as the jury were shown CCTV footage from the pub of their little boy’s final moments.

The young family had met Ms Jones’s parents, Harvey’s grandparents, and a friend for a family meal. Still in their school uniforms, Harvey and his friend could be seen running in and out of the pub. Moments later, people could be seen rushing towards the tragedy.

In a heartbreaking statement read out in court, Mr Tyrrell recalled arriving at the King Harold pub and seeing Harvey, who “ran up to him” and gave him a “kiss and a cuddle”.

The electrics in both the pub itself and the flats above led a Health and Safety Executive inspector to declare it was the "most dangerous building" he had ever seen.

The lights at the King Harold would trip regularly and its landlord David Bearman suffered an injury after being "thrown across the cellar" while working on a distribution board, the court heard.

Mr Naylor, who installed the garden lights, always insisted he had done a "first class" job while working at the pub and denied responsibility for Harvey's tragic death.

Both men will be sentenced in due course.

