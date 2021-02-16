News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Breaking

Electrician cleared of manslaughter but guilty of health and safety breach

Tom Ambrose

Published: 4:24 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM February 16, 2021
Colin Naylor arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London accused of causing the electrocution of se

Colin Naylor arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court. - Credit: PA

An electrician has been found guilty of a heath and safety offence but cleared of manslaughter after a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing in a pub garden.

Colin Naylor, 74, from Rayleigh in Essex, installed garden lights at the King Harold, as part of a three-month employment at the Harold Wood pub which ended in June 2018.

Schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell was killed when an electric shock “flowed through his body” as he grasped a metal railing while sitting on one of the defective garden lights on September 11, 2018. 

Mr Naylor was found guilty of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act by 'failing to take reasonable care to limit the risk or prevent the danger of serious injury or death'.

Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted at the King Harold pub

Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted at the King Harold pub - Credit: Met Police

However, a jury of 10 people at Snaresbrook Crown Court decided unanimously that he was not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Mr Naylor has been granted bail until sentencing on a date still to be determined.

Judge Martyn Zeidman told him: "A jury has unanimously and speedily found you guilty of breaching your duty.

"The fact I'm granting you bail gives no indication to the ultimate sentence. It is a real serious breach."

The garden at the King Harold, where Harvey Tyrrell died of electrocution

The garden at the King Harold, where Harvey Tyrrell died of electrocution - Credit: CPS

The pub's then landlord David Bearman, who is Mr Naylor's brother-in-law, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

Young Harvey’s mum and dad, Danielle Jones and Lewis Tyrrell, were both in the courtroom as the jury were shown CCTV footage from the pub of their little boy’s final moments. 

The young family had met Ms Jones’s parents, Harvey’s grandparents, and a friend for a family meal. Still in their school uniforms, Harvey and his friend could be seen running in and out of the pub. Moments later, people could be seen rushing towards the tragedy. 

The King Harold pub in Harold Wood

The King Harold pub in Harold Wood - Credit: Archant

In a heartbreaking statement read out in court, Mr Tyrrell recalled arriving at the King Harold pub and seeing Harvey, who “ran up to him” and gave him a “kiss and a cuddle”. 

The electrics in both the pub itself and the flats above led a Health and Safety Executive inspector to declare it was the "most dangerous building" he had ever seen.

The lights at the King Harold would trip regularly and its landlord David Bearman suffered an injury after being "thrown across the cellar" while working on a distribution board, the court heard.

Mr Naylor, who installed the garden lights, always insisted he had done a "first class" job while working at the pub and denied responsibility for Harvey's tragic death. 

Both men will be sentenced in due course.

How the Romford Recorder covered the trial

Ian Grant sprayed his neighbour with tear gas

Evidence was heard over four weeks at Snaresbrook Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Garden light installation 'might not have caused' boy's death, court hears

Electrician made 'significant contribution' to boy's death, court hears

Electrician admits he should have tested 'untidy' fuse box before death

Electrician at 'death trap' pub 'never saw anything dangerous', court hears

Death pub’s garden lights installation ‘unsatisfactory’, experts tell court

Pub ‘most dangerous place’ investigator had been to week after boy’s death

Pub owner 'drilled through cables' weeks before boy was electrocuted, court told

Harvey, 7, died after electric shock 'flowed through his body', court hears

Snaresbrook Crown Court
Harold Wood News
Havering News

